Brand g Vacations and BeOnd Unveil ‘Africa by Private Jet,’ a 14-Day Ultra Luxury Safari Across Five African Countries

The ultimate way to see Africa is by air safari

Exclusive ‘Air Safari’ Experience Combines Private Jet Travel, Iconic Wildlife Encounters and Africa’s Most Extraordinary Landscapes

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand g Vacations , the #1 operator of luxury all LGBT+ cruises and land tours, and BeOnd Airlines have partnered to launch Africa by Private Jet, a meticulously designed 14-night ultra-luxury journey reimagining African travel for a new generation of experiential travelers.Operating June 15–29, 2027, the continent-spanning itinerary combines bespoke private aviation, iconic wildlife destinations, and exclusive cultural experiences across Tanzania, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Rwanda, all seamlessly connected aboard a privately chartered Airbus A321 operated by BeOnd.Designed as a “Safari in the Sky,” the journey eliminates many of the logistical challenges traditionally associated with multi-country African travel by offering direct private jet access, curated transfers, expedited airport handling, and full luggage concierge service throughout the experience.“This is Africa as few travelers will ever experience it — intimate, expansive, and meticulously curated,” said Brand g Vacations General Manager Mike Mumford. “Every destination, lodge, flight, and excursion has been selected to create a seamless luxury expedition across some of the continent’s most extraordinary landscapes.”Guests will travel aboard BeOnd’s private Airbus A321 featuring 50 lie-flat seats in a spacious two-by-two configuration, ensuring every traveler enjoys either a window or aisle seat. Premium catering, open-bar service, and a dedicated onboard crew transform each flight into an extension of the luxury experience itself. The extraordinary trip costs $70,999 per person, based on double occupancy, or $127,799 for single occupancy.The itinerary begins in Tanzania with stays at the Gran Meliá Arusha and the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, where guests will experience the Serengeti’s sweeping savannas, the Great Migration, and opportunities to view the Big Five.From there, travelers journey to Madagascar and the Ravintsara Wellness Hotel in Nosy Be, surrounded by rainforest ecosystems, lemurs, ylang-ylang groves, vanilla orchids, and Indian Ocean scenery.The adventure continues to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, including a stay at the historic Victoria Falls Hotel, a private sunset dinner cruise on the Zambezi River, and a 25-minute helicopter flight over the falls.Guests then travel into Namibia and the Namib Desert, staying at Sossusvlei Lodge, where towering red dunes, aerial desert landscapes, and stargazing experiences showcase one of the world’s most photogenic environments.The journey concludes in Rwanda with stays at the Kigali Serena Hotel and premier lodges near Volcanoes National Park, including Sabyinyo Silverback Lodge and Virunga Lodge. The finale includes mountain gorilla trekking and a Silverback Sundowner at the Dian Fossey Fund’s Ellen DeGeneres Campus.The all-inclusive experience includes:• Private jet travel throughout the itinerary• Local charter flights• Luxury accommodations• Daily breakfast, all lunches, and most dinners• Wine, beer, and soft drinks with included meals• Guided excursions and entrance fees• Airport transfers and expedited airport services• Gratuities• Dedicated logistics and tour leadership teamsTrip details:• Dates: June 15-29, 2027• Duration: 14 nights / 15 days• Aircraft: Private Airbus A321 with lie-flat seating• Guests: Approximately 50 travelers• Price: $70,999 per person, double occupancy, or $127,799 for single occupancy• Luxury Level: Five-Star Posh• Activity Level: Low to High# # #About Brand g VacationsBrand g is the #1 operator of luxury, all-LGBT+ vacations. Launched in 2011 with a single riverboat cruise, Brand g Vacations has grown to offer 27 trips for 2027, taking guests to every corner of the globe. From beloved iconic destinations to exotic and lesser traveled countries, Brand g offers remarkable service and exceptional experiences created by LGBT+ travel experts.Brand g’s trips are intimate in size (40 to 200 guests), and virtually everything is included in the price: shore excursions and tours, cocktails, airport transfers, pre- or post-cruise hotels where noted, as well as special signature entertainers and experiences. (The only thing not included is airfare.)@brandgvacations

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