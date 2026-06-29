BermudAir’s New Seasonal Routes Offer Faster and More Affordable Options to Favourite Hard-to-Get-to Destinations

BermudAir is expanding across the Caribbean

New Service to Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Belize, Anguilla, and Guatemala Starts This Winter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , the leading premium leisure carrier to Bermuda and the Caribbean, is adding new routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, and Guatemala this winter, with faster and more affordable service than on other carriers. The airline offers frequently the only nonstops on the route, with an elevated product, for the lowest fares.The airline will inaugurate seven new routes to Turks and Caicos, with service from Newark (EWR), Boston (BOS), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), St Petersburg/Tampa (PIE), and Toronto (YYZ), and five new routes to Belize, from Boston (BOS), Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando-Sanford (SFB), and St Petersburg/Tampa (PIE), starting in December*. Returning seasonal service to Anguilla will also be expanded from Newark and Baltimore-Washington, as well as a new one-stop flight added from the St Petersburg-Clearwater/Tampa Bay area, and from Toronto. Also, nonstop service will be re-introduced from Fort Lauderdale to Bermuda, as well as new direct service from Boston to Guatemala City.BermudAir will offer the only nonstop service to Turks and Caicos from Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale and St Petersburg/Tampa, and the only nonstops to Belize from Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and St Petersburg/Tampa, not only saving hours of travel time but also offering the more affordable fares on each route.Also, BermudAir operates the leading product on these routes with complimentary snacks and beverages (including alcohol), no middle seats throughout the aircraft, and generous legroom in Business and Economy classes. Last month, the carrier earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78.92 -- one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the airline industry.Expanded Winter Season FaresNewark (EWR)- Weekly nonstop (Saturdays) and one weekly direct service (Thursdays) to Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through April 29, 2027, from $232 one way;- Two nonstop (Mondays and Fridays) and one direct service (Saturdays) weekly to Anguilla, from December 18 through May 3, 2027, from $297 one way; and- Up to three nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 25 through May 2, 2027, from $156 one way.Westchester County (HPN)- Three nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays), from October 25 through May 4, 2027, from $160 one way.Boston (BOS)- Twice-weekly nonstop (Mondays and Fridays) to Anguilla, from December 18 through May 3, 2027, from $297 one way;- Weekly service to Turks and Caicos (Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027, from $287 one way;- Twice-weekly nonstop flights to Belize (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027, from $324 one way;- Twice-weekly direct service to Guatemala City (Wednesdays and Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027, from $312 one way; and- Up to five nonstop flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 25 through May 3, 2027, from $140 one way.Baltimore-Washington (BWI)- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Anguilla, one nonstop (Mondays) and one direct (Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027, from $329 one way;- Weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Thursdays), from December 24 through April 29, 2027, from $252 one way; and- Weekly service to Bermuda, from October 26 through May 3, 2027, from $200 one way.Raleigh-Durham (RDU)- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Thursdays and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027, from $212 one way; and- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Belize (Thursdays and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027, from $244 one way.Fort Lauderdale (FLL)- Thrice-weekly service to Turks and Caicos (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), from October 26 through May 3, 2027, from $232 one way;- Thrice-weekly service to Belize (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), from October 26 through May 3, 2027, from $264 one way; and- Weekly nonstop service to Bermuda (Sundays), from December 20 through March 14, 2027, from $212 one way.Orlando-Sanford (SFB)- Up to two flights weekly to Belize (Mondays and Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027, from $184 one way; and- Up to two flights weekly to Bermuda, from October 31 through May 2, 2027, from $222 one way.St Petersburg/Tampa (PIE)- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Mondays and Thursdays), from December 21 through May 3, 2027, from $172 one way;- Twice-weekly nonstop service to Belize (Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays), from December 20 through May 2, 2027, from $164 one way; and- Weekly direct service to Anguilla (Thursdays), from December 24 through May 2, 2027, from $342 one way.Toronto (YYZ)- Weekly nonstop service to Turks and Caicos (Saturdays), from December 19 through May 1, 2027, from CAD $172 one way; and- Weekly direct service to Anguilla (Saturdays) via Turks and Caicos, from December 19 through May 1, 2027, from CAD $476 one way.“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our Caribbean network as the premium leisure carrier from North America,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “Our customers are ranking us with industry-leading satisfaction scores. Together with Bermuda, we now connect U.S. travelers to some of the region’s most exceptional and sought-after island destinations.”For more information or to book flights, visit www.flybermudair.com ###*Flights are subject to Government approval. Service to Belize will be operated under fifth freedom operations with flights originating in Bermuda or Turks and Caicos.About BermudAir:BermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, operating a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft in a two-class, no-middle-seat configuration. Since launching in 2023, the airline has built a multi-island network connecting Bermuda Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, and Belize, with year-round service to U.S. East Coast gateways and Canada. BermudAir delivers approximately $149 million in annual economic impact to Bermuda, supports more than 1,100 jobs, and recently earned a Net Promoter Score of 78.92 -- among the highest in the aviation sector -- reflecting its commitment to thoughtful service, modern aircraft, and authentic Bermudian hospitality. For more information, visit www.flybermudair.com

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