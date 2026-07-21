Chairman Rogers' Floor Statement on the FY27 NDAA

Chairman Rogers' Statement as Prepared for Delivery:

Thank you Mr. Chairman, I yield myself so much time as I may consume.

Throughout our committee’s oversight hearings this year, we’ve heard a consistent theme: the defense industrial base – the foundation of our military power – is in deep trouble.

Over the last 30 years, the defense industrial base has atrophied significantly.

We are no longer capable of manufacturing for our warfighters at scale or speed.

In the 1990s, America had 51 prime defense contractors.

Today, only six remain.

Skilled talent has left the workforce, leaving hundreds of thousands of defense manufacturing jobs unfilled.

Excessive regulation pushed small businesses, startups, and private capital out of the defense business.

Inconsistent demand signals discouraged prime contractors from investing in production capacity.

As a result, our stockpiles of critical defense articles have fallen to dangerously low levels.

That includes critical minerals, which we have very little capacity to mine, refine, or process.

While America allowed vital manufacturing capability to erode, China did not.

China’s shipbuilding capacity dwarfs ours.

They are outproducing us on ships, drones and munitions.

They control over 90 percent of the world’s critical mineral refining and processing capacity.

And they have embedded themselves deep within our defense supply chains.

The consequences are clear.

There are growing doubts about our ability to sustain a protracted conflict against China and our other adversaries.

That’s unacceptable.

We must take action to address these problems before American deterrence erodes any further.

The FY27 NDAA takes that action.

This year’s bill is focused on revitalizing the defense industrial base.

We’re giving industry the certainty it needs to invest, expand, and produce faster.

We’re cutting needless regulations that prevent innovative businesses from working with the Pentagon.

We’re reviving our organic industrial base by improving conditions at our depots, arsenals and shipyards.

We’re securing our supply chains by giving the Department authorities to better identify vulnerabilities and then to replace them with domestic or allied sources.

And we’re creating new jobs and helping Americans build advanced technical skills.

In addition to revitalizing the defense industrial base, the NDAA meets other crucial needs.

We are raising pay for servicemembers and improving housing, education, and childcare for military families.

We’re strengthening our nuclear deterrence and missile defense, while maintaining a strong posture to deter adversaries.

And we’re prioritizing the development of innovative technologies that will give our warfighters the edge in future conflicts.

To support these policies, we’re authorizing $1.15 trillion in discretionary funds to match President Trump’s historic budget request.

For the first time in 40 years, we’ve been presented a budget that accounts for the true cost of American deterrence.

This topline begins to reverse the damage caused by decades of underinvestment in the U.S. military.

But we understand that with this historic investment comes an even more urgent need to guard against waste, fraud, and abuse.

The bill does so by cutting nearly $30 billion in wasteful spending, reducing fraudulent payments, and providing new authorities to ensure the Pentagon achieves a full and clean audit within 24 months.

Peace through strength doesn't begin on the battlefield – it begins in our factories, depots, and shipyards.

This bill reflects our commitment to rebuild that foundation.

It will build the ready, capable, and lethal fighting force we need to deter China and our other adversaries.

I urge all members to support it.

For additional FY27 resources, including a legislative summary and one-pager, visit the link here.

Watch Chairman Rogers' Floor Statement on the FY27 NDAA:



