Rogers Praises Committee Passage of the FY27 NDAA

Today, the House Armed Services Committee passed the Chairman’s Mark of H.R. 8800, the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (FY27 NDAA), advancing legislation that revitalizes the defense industrial base, strengthens American deterrence, and gives servicemembers the support they need to defend our nation.

“The world is becoming more dangerous and it has never been more important to have a strong, ready, and capable fighting force to defend our nation,” Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) said. “The FY27 NDAA strengthens our ability to defend ourselves and deter our adversaries by revitalizing our defense industrial base, investing in innovative technologies, and restocking the Arsenal of Freedom. With this authorization of $1.15 trillion in discretionary funds, we’re delivering on President Trump’s commitment to bring defense spending up to 4.5% of our GDP, and to reach a topline investment of $1.5 trillion in FY27.”

“The FY27 NDAA reflects months of oversight, hearings, member engagement, and collaboration to ensure the U.S. military remains the most capable and lethal fighting force in the world,” Rogers continued. “I appreciate the bipartisan effort that went into this bill, and I look forward to advancing this legislation so we can give our warfighters the resources they need to strengthen our deterrence and defend our country.”

The bill was favorably reported to the House by a vote of 44-12.

Read more about the FY27 NDAA here:

FY27 NDAA Factsheet - Rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom

FY27 NDAA Chairman's Mark One Pager