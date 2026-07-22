Chairman Rogers Applauds House Passage of FY27 NDAA

Rogers Applauds House Passage of FY27 NDAA

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement today praising the House passage of H.R. 8800, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27 NDAA).

“Our national security depends on a ready, capable, and well-equipped fighting force backed by a robust and innovative defense industrial base. The FY27 NDAA delivers that,” Rogers said. "This is a strong bill that builds on President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda, supports servicemembers and military families, and gives our warfighters the resources they need to fight and win.

Peace Through Strength begins long before the battlefield—it is forged in America’s factories, depots, and shipyards. After years of underinvestment, the FY27 NDAA revitalizes America’s defense industrial base and gives our military the capacity to deter our adversaries and carry out President Trump’s Peace Through Strength Agenda."

Background:

The FY27 NDAA:

Revitalizes the Defense Industrial Base

Implements President Trump’s Peace Through Strength Agenda

Improves Servicemembers’ Quality of Life

Restores Lethal Capabilities

Strengthens American Deterrence

Eliminates Waste, Fraud, and Abuse to Save $30 Billion in Taxpayer Dollars

Codifies More than 65 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and Legislative Proposals

Read more about the FY27 NDAA.



