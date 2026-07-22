Chairman Rogers Applauds House Passage of FY27 NDAA
Our national security depends on a ready, capable, and well-equipped fighting force backed by a robust and innovative defense industrial base. The FY27 NDAA delivers that.
Rogers Applauds House Passage of FY27 NDAA
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement today praising the House passage of H.R. 8800, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27 NDAA).
“Our national security depends on a ready, capable, and well-equipped fighting force backed by a robust and innovative defense industrial base. The FY27 NDAA delivers that,” Rogers said. "This is a strong bill that builds on President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda, supports servicemembers and military families, and gives our warfighters the resources they need to fight and win.
Peace Through Strength begins long before the battlefield—it is forged in America’s factories, depots, and shipyards. After years of underinvestment, the FY27 NDAA revitalizes America’s defense industrial base and gives our military the capacity to deter our adversaries and carry out President Trump’s Peace Through Strength Agenda."
Background:
The FY27 NDAA:
- Revitalizes the Defense Industrial Base
- Implements President Trump’s Peace Through Strength Agenda
- Improves Servicemembers’ Quality of Life
- Restores Lethal Capabilities
- Strengthens American Deterrence
- Eliminates Waste, Fraud, and Abuse to Save $30 Billion in Taxpayer Dollars
- Codifies More than 65 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and Legislative Proposals
Read more about the FY27 NDAA.
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