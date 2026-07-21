Orchard Avenue safety project moves into preliminary design

Plans to improve safety and connectivity along Orchard Avenue, also known as E ½ Road, are moving forward.

On July 21, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a $1.1 million agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete preliminary design and environmental reviews for about 1.6 miles of corridor.

The work will identify and design potential improvements to roadway safety, traffic operations, drainage, utilities and routes for pedestrians and bicyclists. It covers:

Segment 2 from the west side of 30 Road to Hoover Court and from the east end of Lewis Wash to west of Warrior Way.

Segment 2 from the west side of 30 Road to Hoover Court and from the east end of Lewis Wash to west of Warrior Way. Segment 3 from 29 ½ Road to 30 Road, including the Grand Valley Canal crossing.

HDR will survey existing rights of way and improvements, develop preliminary roadway, intersection, and canal crossing widening layouts, investigate possible utility relocations, and prepare preliminary cost estimates. The firm will also complete the environmental impact studies required before Mesa County can use its federal BUILD grant to advance the Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity project.

This agreement covers preliminary design only and does not authorize construction. The work is expected to take about two years.

Mesa County will hold a public open house when the plans reach the 30% design stage. Residents will be able to review the proposed improvements, ask questions and provide feedback. Details will be shared as the project progresses.

