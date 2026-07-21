Solix Technologies Launches Enterprise AI Platform That Transforms Business Data into Trusted Knowledge

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SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies, a leader in enterprise data management and Enterprise AI, today announced the launch of its next-generation Solix Enterprise Content Services (ECS) platform. The new AI-native platform transforms fragmented enterprise data and content into a trusted, governed knowledge foundation, enabling organizations to securely activate their information for Enterprise AI.As organizations rapidly adopt generative AI, many struggle to deliver meaningful business outcomes because critical information remains fragmented across enterprise applications, databases, file systems, emails, documents, and other business systems. Solix ECS addresses this challenge by bringing structured and unstructured information together into a single governed platform where employees can ask questions in natural language and receive accurate, explainable, and source-cited answers without writing SQL, manually searching through documents, or waiting for IT to build custom reports.Unlike AI assistants that operate within a single repository, Solix ECS connects enterprise applications, structured databases, and unstructured content through a unified knowledge layer. A single question can retrieve trusted answers spanning ERP systems, CRM platforms, financial data, contracts, policies, documents, emails, and business records through one governed interface.Organizations can begin realizing value immediately by securely uploading enterprise documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDFs, and other business content or by connecting existing enterprise systems. Solix ECS automatically transforms this information into an AI-ready knowledge foundation, enabling users to interact with enterprise information conversationally within minutes.New users can experience the platform through a free trial, allowing organizations to explore AI-powered content intelligence, natural language search, and trusted enterprise knowledge without a lengthy implementation or proof of concept."Every enterprise is sitting on decades of valuable information, but most AI systems cannot access it in a trusted way," said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. "Solix ECS changes that by transforming enterprise data into a governed knowledge foundation for AI. Employees can ask questions in natural language and receive accurate, explainable answers backed by their organization's own information. We believe this is the future of Enterprise AI."Transforming Enterprise Data into Trusted AI Knowledge. The latest Solix ECS release introduces a modern AI-first experience designed to accelerate Enterprise AI adoption.Key innovations include:Embedded Solix GPT providing conversational AI across enterprise informationAI-powered content intelligence that classifies, enriches, summarizes, and connects enterprise contentNatural language search with grounded responses and source citationsIndustry-specific workspaces designed for finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, legal, and other regulated industriesGuided onboarding that accelerates time to value for new usersAutomatic multi-language localization supporting global organizationsContext-aware AI experiences that respect enterprise permissions and security policiesAI Across the EnterpriseSolix ECS enables every business function to interact with enterprise information through a single governed interface.Finance teams can analyze AR aging, AP exposure, bookings versus shipped revenue, supplier spend, and period-end close diagnostics. Sales organizations can identify top customers by revenue, review account history, evaluate regional sales pipelines, and correlate customer interactions with enterprise content. Supply chain teams can monitor inventory turns, stockout exposure, supplier performance, and procure-to-pay analytics. Human Resources can examine headcount, span of control, position management, and compensation trends. Compliance and audit teams can instantly query contracts, policies, procedures, and governed records with complete source citations.Instead of navigating multiple applications, dashboards, and document repositories, employees simply ask questions and receive trusted answers grounded in the organization's enterprise knowledge.Built for Trusted Enterprise AISolix ECS provides the foundation organizations need to operationalize Enterprise AI by:Making structured and unstructured enterprise data AI-readyDelivering grounded AI responses with verifiable source citationsConnecting enterprise applications, databases, and content through a unified knowledge layerProviding secure, role-based access with enterprise governanceSupporting enterprise-scale compliance, retention, and information lifecycle managementAs Enterprise AI moves from experimentation to production, organizations require AI platforms that combine security, governance, and trusted enterprise knowledge. Solix ECS delivers that foundation, enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their enterprise information while maintaining the controls required for mission-critical operations.AvailabilityThe new Solix Enterprise Content Services platform is available immediately.Organizations can start a free trial, securely upload enterprise documents and data, connect existing enterprise systems, and begin asking questions in natural language within minutes. The platform enables users to experience AI-powered enterprise knowledge with grounded, source-cited answers across structured and unstructured information.To learn more or start your free trial, visit www.solix.com/ecs About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies is a leader in enterprise data management, Enterprise Content Services, enterprise archiving, application retirement, data governance, and Enterprise AI. Solix helps organizations manage, govern, and activate structured and unstructured information throughout its lifecycle, enabling trusted AI, reducing costs, simplifying compliance, and accelerating business outcomes. Organizations worldwide rely on Solix to transform enterprise data into trusted knowledge for the AI era.

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