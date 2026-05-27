Solix Technologies Names Dr. Ujwala Director of Technical Product Management to Lead Life Sciences and AI Transformation

solix

22+ year Life Sciences veteran brings deep expertise in Clinical Research, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Operations, and AI-driven healthcare innovation.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies today announced the appointment of Dr. Ujwala as Director of Technical Product Management. In this role, she will help shape product roadmap strategy, lead subject matter expertise initiatives, and drive business development across Life Sciences, regulated industries, and AI-powered digital transformation. Based in Mumbai, she will support strategic growth across India and North America.Dr. Ujwala brings more than 22 years of experience spanning Global Pharmaceutical R&D, Clinical Research Operations, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Writing, and Digital Transformation across the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Biosimilar sectors. Throughout her career, she has led large-scale initiatives that helped global healthcare organizations modernize operations, strengthen compliance frameworks, and accelerate innovation through technology.A Career Built on Scientific Depth and Entrepreneurial LeadershipAs an entrepreneur, Dr. Ujwala spent more than a decade building and scaling Nucleon Research, a Mumbai-based Contract Research Organization (CRO). Under her leadership, the company expanded its global business development, forged strategic client partnerships, and delivered end-to-end operations across Pharmacovigilance, Medical Information, Clinical Research, and Regulatory Services.During this period, she established Good Pharmacovigilance Practice (GVP)-compliant safety systems, SOP-driven operational frameworks, and GDPR-compliant cloud-based Medical Information Call Center (MICC) operations supporting pharmaceutical clients across India and North America. She also played a pivotal role in building inspection-ready quality systems that successfully supported USFDA inspections and multiple global vendor qualification audits.Her domain expertise spans global clinical trial operations across Respiratory, Dermatology, Vaccines, Ophthalmology, and Oncology therapeutic areas, complemented by deep experience managing end-to-end Pharmacovigilance operations — including ADR intake, case processing, product complaint management, aggregate reporting, and regulatory submissions.Driving the Next Wave of AI and Digital Transformation at Solix. At Solix Technologies, Dr. Ujwala will focus on AI-driven digital transformation, regulatory technology platforms, enterprise data modernization, and next-generation digital solutions purpose-built for Life Sciences and regulated industries. A recognized speaker and industry thought leader, she has delivered presentations and leadership talks at globally respected forums, including the Drug Information Association, CPHI Worldwide, World Drug Safety Congress, and the World Economic Forum."The Life Sciences industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by AI, data modernization, and increasingly complex regulatory requirements. Leaders who combine deep domain expertise with operational excellence and digital innovation are critical to helping organizations navigate this shift. Dr. Ujwala's experience across pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, compliance, and technology modernization brings tremendous value to Solix and to our global customers." Murali Krishnam, Solix TechnologiesDr. Ujwala believes the future of healthcare lies at the intersection of scientific expertise, technology innovation, and strategic collaboration — building scalable, future-ready ecosystems that improve operational efficiency, strengthen regulatory readiness, and accelerate AI adoption across the Life Sciences industry.About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data management, application retirement, enterprise archiving, and AI-ready data platform solutions. Solix helps organizations reduce infrastructure costs, simplify compliance, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.