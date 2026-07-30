Solix Technologies Announces General Availability of Data Sense and Data Ask to Deliver AI-Activated Data

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New Solix Enterprise AI capabilities activate governed, AI-ready enterprise data so it answers in plain language

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies, a leader in enterprise data management and cloud archiving, today announced the general availability of Data Sense and Data Ask, the Solix Enterprise AI capabilities that activate enterprise data across the Solix platform. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP), Solix Enterprise Content Services (ECS), and Solix AI Warehouse make enterprise data AI-ready — governed, validated, and preserved. Data Sense and Data Ask complete the bridge: they activate that data so it answers in plain language, powers applications, and is operated by agents — without SQL, data migration, or a wait on IT.AI-ready is a stage, not a finish line. Structured systems hold thousands of tables with undocumented relationships; contracts, policies, and manuals sit scattered and unindexed; records accumulate, governed and preserved but silent — ready, yet inactive. Generic AI tools guess at those gaps, and a confident, wrong answer is often more damaging than no answer at all. Value doesn't arrive at readiness; it arrives at activation. Data Sense and Data Ask take Solix-governed data the rest of the way: Data Sense automatically builds the missing semantic layer, and Data Ask puts it to work as a natural-language interface business users can trust.Leadership Perspective“AI-ready and AI-activated are not the same claim, and most of the market only makes the first one. Being AI-ready — governed, validated, preserved — is necessary, but it's a stage, not a result. Data doesn't create value sitting in a ready state; it creates value when it's activated: when it answers in plain language, powers an application, or is operated by an agent. CDP, ECS, and AI Warehouse make enterprise data AI-ready. Data Sense and Data Ask activate it. Solix is the one platform that operates both ends of that journey, and the bridge between them.”— Mark Lee, Chief Product Officer, Solix TechnologiesFrom AI-Ready to AI-ActivatedReadiness and activation are two different jobs, and most vendors only do one. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP), Solix Enterprise Content Services (ECS), and Solix AI Warehouse make enterprise data AI-ready — governed, validated, and preserved across structured systems, content repositories, and long-term archives. Data Sense and Data Ask activate that data, turning it into plain-language answers, live applications, and agent-operated intelligence. Solix is the one platform that delivers both ends of that journey — and the bridge between them.What’s NewData Sense: UnderstandData Sense activates AI-ready enterprise data — schemas, documents, and records already governed by CDP, ECS, and AI Warehouse — building the semantic and knowledge layer that turns it into something AI can actually use, with no manual modeling required.▸ Application Knowledge Graph (AKG): maps schema and relationships, including undeclared ones, with AI-generated, human-reviewed descriptions▸ Content Intelligence: ingests and indexes contracts, policies, manuals, and email to produce cited answers▸ Intelligent Classification: sorts records into business categories, driving retention and legal hold, as well as discover and resolve the proliferation of ROT (Redundant, Outdated, Trivial) data that adds no business value, and could confuse AI learning.Data Ask: AnswerData Ask is the natural-language layer that puts activated data to work. Business users ask questions in plain English and get grounded answers — no SQL, no waiting on an analyst.▸ Natural-language query across structured databases, documents, and hybrid combinations of both, through one governed interface▸ Cross-application query that joins multiple enterprise systems into a single cited answer▸ Guided disambiguation that confirms intent before committing to an answer, and governance that is permission-aware, audited, and PII-filtered by designBecause every Data Ask answer traces back to source data and documents, results are grounded and explainable rather than the confident-but-wrong guesses common to generic AI tools. And because Data Sense and Data Ask activate data wherever it already lives — already AI-ready thanks to CDP, ECS, and AI Warehouse — enterprises move from ready to activated without a costly migration project.AvailabilityData Sense and Data Ask are available now as part of Solix Enterprise AI, delivered on SOLIXCloud or on any major cloud, completing Solix's bridge from AI-ready to AI-activated. Customers and prospective customers can request a demo by contacting their Solix account team or visiting www.solix.com About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, CA) is a leading Data + AI company helping Fortune 2000 enterprises transform enterprise data into trusted AI-powered business outcomes. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP), Enterprise Content Services (ECS), and Enterprise Data Governance (EDG) provide a trusted foundation to unify, govern, secure, and activate enterprise data for AI. Solix Enterprise AI (EAI), a fourth-generation AI-native data platform, combines enterprise data warehousing, semantic intelligence, natural language interaction, and autonomous AI agents. With capabilities such as Data Sense and Data Ask, organizations can interact with enterprise data in plain language, build AI-powered applications, automate business processes, and deploy intelligent agents on trusted enterprise knowledge. Supporting multi-cloud, hybrid, and sovereign AI deployments, Solix enables organizations to securely manage and activate data wherever it resides. Learn more at www.solix.com ContactSolix Technologiespress@solix.com

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