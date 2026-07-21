Community generosity ensures continued support for those experiencing homelessness

St. Philip Lutheran Church presents $2,500 check to Dougals County’s Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART)

The compassion of our community continues to make a difference in the lives of people in Douglas County who have fallen on hard times. Douglas County’s Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART) received a $2,500 donation from St. Philip Lutheran Church in Littleton, which will be directly used to help outreach efforts in our community.

Funds may be used for needs such as transportation, supportive services and other assistance to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The work of HEART, community partners and donors has effectively ended homelessness in unincorporated Douglas County.

The work of HEART in June 2026 led to:

55 incoming text messages

14 new clients were contacted

15 clients successfully exited their outreach program

If you see someone in need, call or text HEART at 303-660-7301 or visit the HEART webpage.

You can also donate directly to HEART at douglashasheart.org. Every dollar collected goes entirely to organizations providing essential services like food, shelter and case management. Together, these organizations form a united network that tackles homelessness from all angles, addressing immediate needs and paving the path toward long-term stability.