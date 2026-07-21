First responders and military enjoy a free night at the rodeo
ProRodeo Patriot Night July 31, ProRodeo Cowboys for Cops Aug. 2, 2026
Do you serve our country in the military or serve locally as a first responder? You deserve our thanks. As a small token of gratitude, the 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo is offering one complimentary ProRodeo ticket to military service members and first responders.
Military members can receive their free ticket to the ProRodeo Patriot Night Rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31. First responders are offered a complimentary ticket to the ProRodeo Cowboys for Cops Rodeo at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Complimentary tickets for these rodeos can be reserved through the GovX webpage.
Additional tickets to the ProRodeo and other exciting events can be purchased through the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo webpage.
The Award-Winning Douglas County Fair & Rodeo is packed with exciting events for every age group from July 24 – Aug. 2, 2026, including two nights of headlining concerts featuring country music legend Trace Adkins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, and alt-rockers AWOLNATION at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25. You’ll also find two full weekends of carnival fun, an exclusive Colorado Farm-to-Table brunch, food trucks, live entertainment and traditional favorites such as the Unbridled Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’, and 4-H events.
For a complete schedule of Fair events, visit the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo website.
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