Your children are protected by a dedicated School Resource Officer in every Douglas County School

Board of County Commissioners approves SRO funding in partnership with Douglas County School District for 2026-27 school year

When your kids head back to school this August, you’ll see a School Resource Officer on campus. These dedicated officers greet students, participate in school activities, direct the school pickup line, and patrol your local school, all while building positive relationships with students and staying current on the topics and trends impacting youth today.

The School Resource Officers of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are specially trained to work in the school environment, and a new funding agreement ensures that for another school year (2026-27), every school in Douglas County will be staffed with a dedicated officer.

During a regular Business Meeting on June 23, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved their portion of $7,927,196 for 37 SRO’s, three Sergeants, two Corporals, and one therapy dog. For each position, Douglas County Schools pays approximately $98,665 and Douglas County pays $104,226.

The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers currently cover neighborhood, charter, and private schools in unincorporated Douglas County, including Chaparral High School, Douglas County High School, Highlands Ranch High School, Mountain Vista High School, Ponderosa High School, Rock Canyon High School, and ThunderRidge High School and their feeder middle and elementary schools. They also cover Valor Christian, Cherry Hills Christian School and Colorado Christian Academy, and Charter Schools, including SkyView Academy, STEM Highlands Ranch, American Academy Castle Pines, North Star Academy and Ben Franklin Academy.

“Nothing is more precious to our County than our kids. This effort to staff every school in Douglas County began after the STEM shooting (in 2019), and I am so thankful this County and the Board stepped up and said yes and agreed to match costs with the school district,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “There is news people will never hear about. We will never know about all the calls and all the lives saved because deputies are present in schools and responding every day, doing this important work.”

“When I drop my kids off for school every day, I know Deputy Walker is there watching over everyone,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “He, just like every other SRO, is such an important mentor to the youth of our community, so important in so many ways in keeping our community and kids safe.”

Read more about School Resource Officers on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office webpage.