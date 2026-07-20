WellFlorida Council Board of Directors Meeting Notice
WellFlorida Council Board of Directors Meeting
When: Monday - August 3, 2026 12:00 – 2:00 pm
Location: 1785 NW 80th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606
Virtual: Contact Jessica Lam-Kuo for virtual meeting details
Who Should Attend: WellFlorida Council Board Members and all other interested parties. This meeting is open to the Public.
For more information, contact: Jessica Lam-Kuo, 352-313-6500 x8002, JLamKuo@wellflorida.org
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