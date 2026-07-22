Obodo Energy Partners named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor

Obodo Energy Partners CEO John Mitman and partner Chris Mejia. Obodo Energy Partners, LLC - Spark Community 2026 Top Solar Contractors Logo

Obodo Energy Partners is recognized on the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List for its continued work delivering solar and clean energy solutions across Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 2026 proving to be a milestone year for many in the United States, Solar Power World has released the 15th anniversary edition of the solar industry's most recognized grouping of solar and energy storage installation companies. The 2026 Top Solar Contractors List was unveiled today, and Obodo Energy Partners is one of the featured companies on the special list. The United States recently surpassed 6 million individual solar installations and solar is regularly the most-installed source of new electricity in the country, proving that solar professionals are veteran members of the energy industry.The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service, market and states by 2025 installed capacity (in kWDC)."Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation."Based in Arizona, Obodo Energy Partners provides commercial and industrial solar and clean energy solutions to businesses, institutions and public entities throughout Arizona and across the Southwest. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, Arizona continues to see increasing demand for reliable energy infrastructure as businesses, manufacturers and data centers expand their operations. Obodo Energy Partners helps meet that demand through solar, battery energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, energy efficiency upgrades and electrical contracting services. Earlier this year, the company expanded its capabilities by obtaining a CR-11 electrical contracting license, allowing it to better manage project timelines and deliver greater value to its clients."We're honored to be recognized among the nation's leading solar contractors and appreciate Solar Power World's dedication to documenting our industry's many successes,” said John Mitman, founder and CEO of Obodo Energy Partners. “As a relatively young brand, this recognition reflects our team's commitment to professionalism and disciplined execution, and we're grateful to every client and partner who trusts in our process and for the growing network of support who help us to connect with our community through our work. As demand for energy and power continues to grow, Obodo Energy Partners is committed to helping organizations invest confidently in solutions that deliver value for decades to come."About Obodo Energy PartnersObodo Energy Partners is an Arizona-based energy and power systems contractor providing integrated solar and clean energy solutions for facilities at scale. The company partners with businesses, institutions and public entities to reduce operating expenses, strengthen energy resilience and advance sustainability goals through a combination of engineering, construction and long-term operational support. With expertise spanning project development, financing, design, construction and electrical contracting, Obodo Energy Partners delivers tailored solutions that create lasting value for its clients.About Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.Media ContactsSolar Power WorldKelly Pickerel, editor in chiefkpickerel@wtwhmedia.com

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