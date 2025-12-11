Obodo Energy’s Willcox Greenhouse Project Wins 2025 Solar Builder Project of the Year in the 1–10 MW category

1 MW to 10 MW Willcox Greenhouse Project of the Year Awards 2025 Obodo Energy Partners, LLC - Spark Community Site 3 of the Willcox Greenhouse Project

Obodo Energy’s Willcox Greenhouse Project earns national recognition for innovation, impact, and sustainability in commercial-scale solar.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obodo Energy’s Willcox Greenhouse solar project has been named Solar Builder Magazine’s 2025 Project of the Year in the 1-10 MW category , a recognition that reflects the fast-paced coordination, communication, and technical expertise required to bring this complex rural project to life. The 4 MW project was developed to power a major commercial greenhouse operation in Willcox, Arizona, enabling the reopening of a long-dormant agricultural facility and contributing to the return of hundreds of jobs in the surrounding rural community.From the start, the team managed an accelerated schedule, evolving site conditions, and multiple stakeholders while ensuring the system would deliver lasting value for a community that had long awaited this moment. Obodo led planning, design, coordination, and execution, for three separate sites totaling 4 megawatts across five utility interconnections. The entire project advanced from contract signing to permission to operate in under 90 days, an uncommon achievement for a multi-site commercial installation. As crews broke ground, several unexpected conditions surfaced, from an old trash pit filled with broken greenhouse glass to buried netting that restricted heavy equipment use. These discoveries required rapid redesigns, layout changes, and field adjustments, all implemented without slowing the construction timeline.“It’s a really exciting project that the primary goal was focused on trying to put a system in quickly,” said John Mitman, founder and CEO of Obodo Energy Partners. “We had to get it done by the end of 2024 to get the tax equity commercial operation date finalized. It was a small miracle that all of it came together and certainly a team effort.”Several partners played essential roles in completing the work efficiently, and the project moved forward smoothly thanks to clear communication and aligned timelines across all teams.Partners included:Sunstall Inc.: Mechanical installation for the ground-mount systemsRubicon Companies LLC: Underground trenching and utility supportICON Electric: Electrical installation and onsite coordinationOMCO Solar: U.S.-made mounting structures for all three sitesDelivering a project at this pace and scale required strong alignment across all involved teams. Obodo worked closely with Sunstall, Rubicon, ICON Electric, and OMCO Solar throughout design, fieldwork, and commissioning. Each partner contributed specialized expertise that helped maintain steady momentum even when unexpected site conditions required quick adjustments. Daily communication, shared problem solving, and a collective commitment to quality were primary reasons the project succeeded. Obodo also appreciates the collaboration with developer EnPower Star, led by Steve Hopwood, and with the greenhouse ownership group, whose support helped keep the project on track.Despite the rapid pace and unexpected hurdles, the project’s purpose remained clear: to help revive a rural agricultural business and restore long-term economic opportunity to Willcox, Arizona. “By the end of the project, they had their first crop flowing, so it was pretty exciting,” Mitman says. “The solar project was a parallel investment that they were really excited to make to offset their operating expenses and get everyone from the nearby region excited to come back and get back to work.” With stable, cost-effective solar energy now supporting the greenhouse facility, operations have resumed since 2020, bringing back more than 500 local jobs and reestablishing a critical source of fresh produce for the region. The Willcox Greenhouse project demonstrates how clean energy, when paired with dedicated teamwork, can drive meaningful community revitalization.Obodo Energy Partners is a nationally acclaimed developer and installer of energy solutions — all tailored to lower utility costs, enhance resilience, and advance sustainability goals. With a lean, expert team and a commitment to transparency and value, Obodo Energy Partners guides clients from project inception through financing, design and engineering, construction, and long-term operation.About Sunstall Inc.Sunstall Inc. is a solar construction company specializing in large-scale ground mount installations. Known for efficient mechanical work and consistent field coordination, Sunstall supports developers and contractors with practical installation methods that help maintain project schedules and deliver reliable results.About Rubicon Companies LLCRubicon Companies LLC provides underground utility services that support electrical and civil construction. Their team specializes in trenching and related field work that prepares sites safely and efficiently. Rubicon is known for practical problem solving, careful field coordination, and dependable support for renewable energy and infrastructure projects.About ICON ElectricICON Electric is a commercial and industrial electrical contractor focused on delivering reliable installation and onsite support for large scale projects. Their team emphasizes communication, schedule management, and safe, consistent workmanship throughout all phases of construction.About OMCO SolarOMCO Solar is a United States based manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed tilt mounting solutions. With extensive experience in steel fabrication and a nationwide production footprint, OMCO provides durable racking and structural components designed for long term performance and reliable delivery across a wide range of solar projects.

