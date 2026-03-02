Obodo Energy Advances Fully Integrated Energy Platform with Launch of Electrical Division

Electrical installation at a large-scale commercial solar project delivered by Obodo Energy in Arizona. Obodo Energy Partners, LLC - Spark Community

Obodo Energy expands its capabilities by adding commercial electrical services to support full-scope project delivery.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obodo Energy Partners, LLC (“Obodo Energy”) announces the expansion of its service offerings to include licensed commercial electrical services, allowing the company to deliver full electrical scope in addition to its established solar and energy infrastructure capabilities. This expansion strengthens its position as a comprehensive energy solutions and power systems contractor.As part of this next chapter, Garrett Axelson and his experienced electrical field team have joined Obodo Energy. Axelson, founder and longtime operator of Dynamic Solar & Electrical, brings more than a decade of experience across Arizona’s solar and electrical industries. He will serve as President, Electrical Division, leading the company’s commercial electrical efforts.Garrett began his career as a solar installer over 12 years ago, working his way up to crew leadership and project management. With hands-on experience spanning planning, installation, and field execution, he built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, technical knowledge, and integrity.“This next chapter represents an incredible opportunity for both our team and our clients,” said Garrett Axelson, President, Electrical Division at Obodo Energy. “Joining Obodo Energy allows us to expand our impact, deliver more comprehensive solutions, and bring greater value to the commercial market. I’m proud of what we built at Dynamic and excited to grow something even stronger together.”Now joining Obodo Energy, Garrett and his team strengthen the company’s in-house expertise across commercial and industrial solar and electrical projects. While continuing to foster external relationships that support large, remote, or varied projects, Obodo will self-perform the electrical scope of its solar projects, as well as additional standalone electrical work, under its licensure and operational standards."We’re thrilled to announce this strategic step forward for Obodo Energy as we continue building a fully integrated energy and power systems platform in Arizona,” said John Mitman, founder and CEO of Obodo Energy. “Demand for high-quality electrical contracting services is accelerating alongside the state’s growth, and bringing this capability in-house allows us to better serve the market while strengthening our commitment to quality control and reliability for our energy infrastructure customers."Obodo Energy has long delivered solar, battery storage, energy-efficiency, O&M services, financial solutions, and on-site infrastructure upgrades as a trusted energy solutions partner. With the addition of licensed commercial electrical expertise, the company continues to provide cohesive, dependable project delivery while maintaining the same high standards that define its work. This expansion marks the next chapter for Obodo Energy, bringing energy and electrical expertise together to serve clients across the region.Obodo Energy is an energy and power systems contractor led by an experienced team with national recognition for delivering landmark projects. Notable accolades include Project of the Year honors and recognition as a Top Solar Contractor. The company partners with its customers to reduce operating expenses and improve on-site infrastructure through a combination of cutting-edge energy solutions and in-house capabilities to ensure quality control and efficiency.

