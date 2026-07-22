Karini AI Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency for Its Agentic AI Foundation Platform

AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency Karini AI - Agentic AI Foundation

AWS validates Karini AI’s agentic AI foundation platform, helping manufacturers deploy governed, production‑ready agents across demand planning and supply chain

Manufacturers should not have to anchor their AI strategy to a single model or framework that may be obsolete within a year” — Nitin Wagh, Co‑Founder and CEO, Karini AI

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI , the enterprise agentic AI foundation platform, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency. The designation recognizes AWS Partners with demonstrated technical expertise and validated customer success across the manufacturing value chain, including engineering, smart manufacturing, supply chain management, operational technology, and knowledge engineering.The achievement extends a broader pattern of market traction. Karini AI holds the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, is a named ecosystem partner within the Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform and Teradata Enterprise AgentStack, and is a Sitecore ISV Partner. Taken together, these milestones position Karini AI as a foundation layer enterprises are adopting across cloud, data, operational, and digital experience systems."Manufacturers should not have to anchor their AI strategy to a single model or framework that may be obsolete within a year," said Nitin Wagh, Co-Founder and CEO of Karini AI. "They need AI that acts across the systems they already run, with governance built in and architectural flexibility preserved. This AWS Competency validates that Karini AI is delivering exactly that. For customers, it reduces adoption risk. For investors, it signals that agentic AI in industrial environments is moving from experimentation to infrastructure.""Enterprise buyers are no longer funding isolated pilots," said Jerome Mendell, Chief Revenue Officer of Karini AI. "They are consolidating around platforms that improve margin, working capital, service levels, and operating speed inside the systems they already trust, including AWS, Teradata, Sitecore, SAP, Oracle, and Snowflake. This competency confirms that Karini AI is not merely technically capable. It is commercially aligned with where enterprise spending and strategic urgency are concentrating."Enterprise AI is advancing faster than most organizations can operationalize. Models, agent frameworks, and governance requirements shift continuously. Teams that hard-code today's architecture into bespoke pipelines often find themselves rebuilding within quarters, accumulating technical debt instead of compounding capability.Karini AI addresses that problem by separating application logic, prompts, agents, workflows, and guardrails from the underlying models and infrastructure. Enterprises can change foundation models for quality, compliance, or cost, adopt new agent architectures, and respond to governance requirements without rebuilding the application layer. Teams can version agents, roll back instantly, and update production workflows without disrupting availability.The platform operates across four disciplines: build through a no-code environment, Agent Playground, and Kai, Karini AI's spec-driven agent builder; deploy with versioning, rollback, guardrails, encryption, role-based access control, and observability; scale through a purpose-built production runtime; and nurture through continuous updates to models, prompts, and recipes without taking production down.Karini AI has been an AWS Independent Software Vendor Partner since October 2023 and is available on AWS Marketplace. The platform extends into the enterprise systems manufacturers already operate, including SAP, Oracle, and Snowflake. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.Customer deployments demonstrate the production impact. A global leader in industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing unified decades of product knowledge, including manuals, knowledge articles, training videos, and spare-parts data, into a governed Knowledge Base and Knowledge Graph embedded in its customer portal. Serving thousands of users across 12 languages with citation-backed, permission-aware answers, Karini AI fine-tuned an Amazon Nova model that delivered a 9x reduction in inference cost and a 6x improvement in latency.Bajaj Electricals, a flagship company of the Bajaj Group and one of India's most trusted consumer electrical brands, replaced an outsourced forecasting process with a self-service Demand Planning Agent built on Karini AI. The company improved SKU- and distributor-level forecast accuracy by more than 20% through automated feature engineering across 70-plus variables spanning weather, pricing, seasonality, and demand-pattern classification. Forecast cycles compressed from weeks to on-demand execution by the planning team itself. The deployment runs on Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon S3, Apache Airflow, and Snowflake, orchestrated by the Karini AI Platform."Bajaj Electricals demonstrates what changes when operational teams gain direct control over AI outcomes," Wagh added. "Planners now run forecasts, diagnose misses, and simulate scenarios on demand, work that previously required weeks and outside support. That is not a marginal productivity gain. It is an operating model shift with direct implications for inventory, service performance, and financial control."Swagelok Southeast Texas, an authorized sales and service center for the global fluid-systems manufacturer, transformed a manual order-to-cash process into a multi-agent workflow grounded in the team's own standard operating procedures. The solution reached production in 18 days and now processes more than 97% of orders straight through, delivering more than $1 million in annual savings, a 1544% expected ROI, and 70% improvement in distributor onboarding.As an AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency Partner, Karini AI will be featured in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder and on the AWS Partner website. The platform is available on AWS Marketplace and inside Teradata AI Studio. Organizations interested in automating demand planning, order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, quality control, customer support, and supply chain operations can learn more at karini.ai.About Karini AIKarini AI is the enterprise agentic AI foundation platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, scale, and nurture production-grade AI agents through a no-code interface with governance, security, and observability built in. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Karini AI is an Independent Software Vendor Partner of Amazon Web Services and Sitecore, a named ecosystem partner within the Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform and Teradata Enterprise AgentStack, and holds the AWS Agentic AI Specialization and AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Software Competency.

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