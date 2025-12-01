Karini AI Achieves New AWS Agentic AI Specialization for Enterprise Autonomous Agents

Karini AI - Agentic AI

Karini AI earns the new AWS Agentic AI Specialization, validating its no-code platform for production-grade autonomous enterprise agents on AWS.​

Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization positions Karini AI at the forefront of enterprise agentic transformation, helping customers rapidly deploy production-grade autonomous agents on AWS." — Nitin Wagh

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI , a provider of no-code agentic AI solutions for global enterprises, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Karini AI as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Karini AI as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous Agentic AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Karini AI unifies agent building, management and governance experience in a no code/low code experience to enable rapid productionization of Agents."Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization positions Karini AI at the forefront of accelerating Enterprise Agentic transformation" said Nitin Wagh , Cofounder & CEO of Karini AI. "Our platform enables enterprises to deploy production-grade Agents in weeks, not months, transforming mission-critical workflows by leveraging the scalable and secure infrastructure, purpose built agentic building blocks such as Bedrock Agentcore, and SOTA Nova family of LLMs that AWS provides. We help organizations turn autonomous digital workforces into operational reality."Karini AI Solutions for Agentic AI:Karini AI delivers a comprehensive no-code agentic AI foundation platform that orchestrates sophisticated multi-agent collaboration, enterprise system integration, and secure workflow automation at scale. The platform powers autonomous knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, customer service transformation, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization across global enterprises. Built to work with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and AWS cloud infrastructure, Karini AI deploys within customer’s AWS Virtual Private Clouds to ensure air-gapped security, complete data sovereignty, and regulatory compliance. Organizations achieve breakthrough business outcomes including 95% faster time-to-market, 25x increase in innovation velocity, 75% reduction in development resource requirements, and quarterly cost avoidance exceeding $250,000.Customer Testimonial:"Speed is everything. The swirling turbulence of today's business environments requires speed and depth. GenAI and the Karini platform allow you to have both." – Jim Miller, Co-CEO, Avue TechnologiesThis Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.About Karini AI:Karini AI is an enterprise agentic AI platform company empowering global businesses with production-ready autonomous AI solutions that automate, optimize, and transform complex operations. As a purpose-built no-code platform for agentic AI, Karini AI delivers secure, scalable solutions built on AWS technologies including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon EKS. Deployed within customer-controlled VPCs, the platform enables business users to build sophisticated multi-agent systems in minutes while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance. Karini AI is a member of the AWS Partner Innovation Alliance and works with enterprises across manufacturing, financial services, legal, supply chain, federal government, and public sector markets. Learn more at karini.ai.

