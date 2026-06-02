Karini AI Appoints Enterprise Cloud and AI Leader Annirudh Duddala as Strategic Advisor

Annirudh Duddala Agentic AI Foundation

Former AWS strategic leader will advise Karini AI to accelerate governed, production-grade agentic AI adoption for manufacturers and Retail/CPG enterprises.

Karini AI is solving one of the most important challenges in enterprise AI: moving from pilots and prototypes to governed agentic systems that create measurable business value.” — Annirudh Duddala, Founder and CEO of Growth Matters

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karini AI , the Agentic AI Foundation Platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Annirudh “Anni” Duddala has joined the company as a Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor in manufacturing and Retail/CPG through his advisory firm, Growth Matters.As a former AWS strategic leader, Duddala brings deep experience having supported the largest manufacturing companies in the world, driving enterprise cloud, AI and transformation initiatives. He has worked with founders, enterprise technology teams, and global organizations to scale go-to-market strategy, deepen customer engagement, and help large companies operationalize next-generation technology.In his advisory role, Duddala will work closely with Karini AI’s leadership team to strengthen enterprise go-to-market execution in the manufacturing space, expand strategic partner engagement, and accelerate adoption of agentic AI in priority industries.“Having worked with Anni at AWS, I couldn’t be happier that he will help lead Karini’s strategy in these priority industries. Anni has always demonstrated extremely high standards, ability to execute, and focus on delivering customer outcomes. Having led organizations supporting AWS’ most strategic manufacturing customers; Anni brings invaluable insights on deepening Karini’s relationship with AWS’ Manufacturing teams, and solving the biggest AI challenges facing these customers today.” Jon-Michael Pratt, Director- Strategic GTM, Karini AIKarini AI helps enterprises build, deploy, scale, and continuously improve AI agents with enterprise-grade security, governance, observability, and control. The platform is designed for mission-critical workflows across finance operations, ERP exception handling, intelligent document processing, customer support, supply chain demand planning, and enterprise knowledge automation.“Karini AI is solving one of the most important challenges in enterprise AI: moving from pilots and prototypes to governed agentic systems that create measurable business value,” said Duddala, Founder and CEO of Growth Matters. “The platform brings together the power of agentic AI with the control, transparency, and operational discipline enterprises require. I’m excited to support the team as Karini AI scales its presence in the manufacturing customer and partner ecosystem.”Duddala’s appointment comes as manufacturers increasingly seek practical, secure, and scalable ways to move AI from experimentation into production. Karini AI’s platform enables organizations to turn complex business workflows into intelligent agents that can reason, act, collaborate with humans, and remain observable across the enterprise environment.About Karini AIKarini AI is the Agentic AI Foundation Platform for modern enterprises. Karini AI helps organizations design, deploy, scale, and govern production-grade AI agents with enterprise-grade security, observability, and control. By combining no-code agent development, workflow orchestration, governance, and continuous improvement, Karini AI enables enterprises to automate complex business workflows while maintaining auditability, transparency, and human oversight where required.Learn more at karini.ai.

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