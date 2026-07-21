Linn County Route P to close for a culvert replacement tomorrow, July 22

St. Joseph, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Linn County Route P, east of Linneus, for a culvert replacement tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22.

Traffic Impacts: Route P will be closed between Fresno Drive to Green Hills Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

For updated roadway conditions, check the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down, and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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http://traveler.modot.org/map/