Ramps at St. Charles Road in Columbia to close overnight next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The ramps to and from Interstate 70 at St. Charles Road (Exit 131) in Columbia are scheduled to be resurfaced next week.

The paving work will close the east and westbound ramps overnight next week, as follows:

From 7 p.m. Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. Aug. 6, both westbound ramps will be closed.

From 7 p.m. Aug. 6 to 6 a.m. Aug. 7, both eastbound ramps will be closed.

Drivers must use an alternate route during the ramp closures. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use extra caution, and follow posted signs and traffic control devices.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of the first project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Columbia) and Kingdom City. This $405 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements to the I-70 interchanges at U.S. Route 63 and U.S. Route 54.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-updates, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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