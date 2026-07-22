VOLTAS Offers In-House ETO Sterilization, Cutting Sterilization Validation Time by 50% for the Same Cost

A faster, in-house alternative to outsourced ETO sterilization: half the validation time, the same cost, one team.

VOLTAS now provides the market an alternative to the bigger sterilization companies, offering an in-house sterilization process in half the time for the same cost.” — Jason Scherer

COTTAGE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOLTAS, a vertically charged medical device development manufacturing company , offers in-house Ethylene Oxide (ETO) sterilization services, giving medical device companies a validated sterilization pathway without relying on outside vendors. By managing validation and cycle development on-site, VOLTAS cuts the sterilization validation timeline by 50% compared to traditional outsourced processes, at no additional cost to the customer.ETO sterilization is one of the most common terminal sterilization methods for single-use medical devices, particularly for products that can't withstand heat or radiation-based methods. By bringing this step in-house, VOLTAS removes a stage of the process that has traditionally required manufacturers to ship product out, wait on external scheduling, and manage a separate vendor relationship for validation and documentation.Sterilization Under the Same Roof as ManufacturingVOLTAS' ISO 13485 compliant facility now supports ETO sterilization runs ranging from small routine batches to full pallet sterilization, covering both development-stage builds and ongoing commercial volumes.Services include:In-house ETO sterilizationSterile barrier packaging and labelingFull sterilization validation and cycle developmentCleanroom assembly through sterilization under one roofComplete regulatory documentation and supportWith ETO sterilization in-house, manufacturers no longer have to wait on an external lab's schedule or manage the translation loss that comes with handing a device off between teams. A device can move from cleanroom assembly through a validated ETO cycle without ever leaving the building, with full traceability the whole way through.One Team, One Set of DocumentationBecause sterilization sits alongside VOLTAS' cleanroom assembly, packaging, and regulatory teams, device makers work with a single project team rather than coordinating across multiple vendors. VOLTAS supports terminal sterilization for single-use devices, hardest-to-sterilize studies, and ongoing commercial production, with the regulatory documentation needed to keep submissions and audits on track.ETO sterilization is available now to startups and established device manufacturers working with VOLTAS.About VOLTASVOLTAS is a vertically charged medical device development manufacturing company built to eliminate hand-offs, reduce risk, and help teams bring better devices to market faster. By integrating engineering, regulatory, quality, manufacturing, hydrophilic coating, sterilization, marketing, website, and sales teams, VOLTAS supports startups and established companies through every phase of the product development lifecycle from concept to commercialization.Our accelerated in house services include:RDWeekly PrototypingAnimationsSensorsWearablesApp developmentPCB designLCD screensRegulatory ServicesPreSub / 513g regulatory workSupplier SourcingUser TestingUsability StudiesForm FactorUV laser etchingRF WeldingUltrasonic WeldingMold Flow AnalysisHydrophilic and Hydrophobic CoatingsBalloon Development ManufacturingBalloon symmetrical and A-symmetricalBalloon layer developmentPlastic Injection Molding <48”Micro Plastic Injection Molding <1mmDie Mold Tooling (Aluminum, Harden Steel, Copper, etc)Die Mold Tooling RevisionsPackaging LabelingBlister Tray Development ManufacturingETO Sterilization2 pallet ETO SterilizationSterilization Validation510k SubmissionsRegulatory TestingMarketingSocial MediaMerchant ServicesDistribution and WarehousingWebsiteMedical Sales TeamFor more information, visit voltas.io or book a meeting here

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