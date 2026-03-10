Voltas Announces Clean Room Incubator and Accelerator Space for Medical Device Startups

VOLTAS Medical Device Development Manufacturing Cottage Grove Facility

VOLTAS announces that clean room space within its new facility is now available for medical device startups to rent for product development and manufacturing.

There has to be a place where ten or more startups can work on their projects in a confidential space and bring their medical device to market without having to build the infrastructure themselves.” — Jason Scherer

COTTAGE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOLTAS, a medical device development and manufacturing company, announced today that clean room space within its newly opened Cottage Grove facility is now available for medical device startups to rent and utilize for product development and manufacturing.The initiative represents the next step in Voltas’ mission to disrupt traditional medical device development and manufacturing by providing startups with the infrastructure, expertise, and environment needed to accelerate innovation.Standing up a medical device development and manufacturing company from scratch is extraordinarily expensive and complex. Launching a new device company often requires office space, specialized engineering teams, industrial design, regulatory expertise, manufacturing infrastructure, sterilization capabilities, marketing, and sales teams. For many startups, building this ecosystem independently requires millions of dollars in capital before a product can even reach the market.Voltas believes there is a better way.“There has to be a better way,” said Jason Scherer, CEO and Co Founder of Voltas. “There has to be a place where ten or more startups can work on their projects in a confidential space and efficiently bring their medical device to market without having to build an entire infrastructure themselves.”The new clean room space allows startups to operate within an ISO classified manufacturing environment while working directly alongside engineering, regulatory, and manufacturing experts. By offering flexible access to regulated manufacturing space combined with in house development capabilities, Voltas enables startups to move from prototype to early stage production faster and more efficiently.“Our incubator accelerator model allows all of the resources required to build a medical device company to exist under one roof,” Scherer said. “Startups can focus on solving healthcare problems instead of spending years and millions of dollars building infrastructure.”Minnesota has long been recognized as one of the world’s leading hubs for medical device innovation, yet early stage companies often struggle to access the manufacturing environments required to advance their technologies. Voltas’ Cottage Grove facility aims to remove this bottleneck by providing a shared environment where multiple startups can confidentially develop and manufacture devices while leveraging shared infrastructure and expertise.Clean room space within the Voltas facility will be available beginning May 1 to qualified medical device startups seeking development, assembly, and early stage manufacturing capabilities.Voltas provides accelerated medical device development manufacturing all under one roof, one project manager, one budget, one timeline, everything in house.Our accelerated in house services include:RDWeekly PrototypingAnimationsSensorsWearablesApp developmentPCB designLCD screensRegulatory ServicesPreSub / 513g regulatory workSupplier SourcingUser TestingUsability StudiesForm FactorUV laser etchingRF WeldingUltrasonic WeldingMold Flow AnalysisHydrophilic and Hydrophobic CoatingsBalloon Development ManufacturingBalloon symmetrical and A-symmetricalBalloon layer developmentPlastic Injection Molding <48”Micro Plastic Injection Molding <1mmDie Mold Tooling (Aluminum, Harden Steel, Copper, etc)Die Mold Tooling RevisionsPackaging LabelingBlister Tray Development ManufacturingETO Sterilization2 pallet ETO SterilizationSterilization Validation510k SubmissionsRegulatory TestingMarketingSocial MediaMerchant ServicesDistribution and WarehousingWebsiteMedical Sales TeamAbout VOLTASVOLTAS is a vertically charged medical device development manufacturing company built to eliminate hand-offs, reduce risk, and help teams bring better devices to market faster.By integrating engineering, regulatory, quality, manufacturing, hydrophilic coating, sterilization, marketing, website, and sales teams VOLTAS supports startups and established companies through every phase of the product development lifecycle from concept to commercialization.For more information, visit Voltas.io or contact patrick.hodgdon@voltas.io.

