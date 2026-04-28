New Minnesota Prototyping Company Is Redefining How Fast Medical Devices Get Built

Rapid Prototyping Weekly VOLTAS Medical Device Development Manufacturing Cottage Grove Facility Differences between Voltas and Shops

New medical device prototyping company opens in Minnesota — building devices in weeks, not years #MedTech #Startups #MedicalDevices

I built Voltas to deliver rapid prototyping in weeks not years so innovators can test ideas faster reduce risk and actually bring devices to market” — Jason Scherer CEO and Co-Founder Voltas

COTTAGE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota has long been known as the epicenter of medical device innovation. But while the region continues to produce breakthrough ideas, one challenge has remained constant speed.A new company is aiming to change that.Voltas, a Minnesota-based medical device prototyping and development company, is launching with a clear mission: dramatically accelerate how fast medical devices go from idea to reality.In an industry where development timelines often stretch across several years, Voltas is introducing a model focused on rapid execution delivering early-stage prototypes, feasibility validation, and real product iteration in a matter of weeks.This is not a traditional prototyping shop.It is a fully integrated development engine.Voltas operates at the intersection of incubator, engineering firm, and manufacturer giving physicians, startups, and medical companies a single place to design, build, test, and prepare devices for market without the delays of outsourcing or fragmented workflows.The company’s approach is centered around speed through integration.Instead of coordinating multiple vendors across R&D, prototyping, regulatory, and manufacturing, clients work with one unified team. Weekly prototyping cycles, continuous iteration, and real-time feedback loops allow ideas to evolve quickly into tangible, testable devices.The impact is immediate.Early-stage concepts that would traditionally take months to visualize can now be physically prototyped and evaluated in just a few weeks. This enables faster decision-making, earlier clinician feedback, and a significantly reduced risk profile for innovators.“I built this company off of first hand experience bringing my own medical device to market. Asking the question, There has to be a better way. Voltas is built to provide rapid prototyping in weeks whether its a sensor based wearable, mechanical cutting device, catheter with multi lumen balloons, or cart generator projects where sourcing and speed is extremely important. Voltas is built to disrupt.” said a Voltas CEO and Co-Founder Jason Scherer Voltas. “The faster you can prototype, test, and iterate, the faster you can determine what actually works.”That philosophy is reshaping how early-stage medical devices are built.Minnesota has no shortage of incubators and development resources, but Voltas is positioning itself differently not as a place where ideas are discussed, but where they are executed. The company is designed to carry projects from concept through prototyping, into manufacturing, and ultimately toward commercialization.By removing traditional bottlenecks and keeping every phase under one roof, Voltas is helping redefine what is possible in early-stage medtech development.As the pace of innovation continues to increase, companies that can build faster and learn faster will define the next generation of medical technology.Voltas is betting that future starts now.About VoltasVoltas is a medical device prototyping, development, and manufacturing company based in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. The company provides a fully integrated, in-house platform that enables innovators to rapidly design, prototype, and bring medical devices to market. Medical device development manufacturing . Everything In-house.Voltas CapabilitiesRDWeekly PrototypingAnimationsSensorsWearablesApp developmentPCB designLCD screensRegulatory ServicesPreSub / 513g regulatory workSupplier SourcingUser TestingUsability StudiesForm FactorUV laser etchingRF WeldingUltrasonic WeldingMold Flow AnalysisHydrophilic and Hydrophobic CoatingsBalloon Development ManufacturingBalloon symmetrical and A-symmetricalBalloon layer developmentPlastic Injection Molding <48”Micro Plastic Injection Molding <1mmDie Mold Tooling (Aluminum, Harden Steel, Copper, etc)Die Mold Tooling RevisionsPackaging LabelingBlister Tray Development ManufacturingETO Sterilization2 pallet ETO SterilizationSterilization Validation510k SubmissionsRegulatory TestingMarketingSocial MediaMerchant ServicesDistribution and WarehousingWebsiteMedical Sales Team

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