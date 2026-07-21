All Athletic Fields Closed Tonight, July 21

All South Kingstown athletic fields will be closed on the evening of Tuesday, July 21, due to thunderstorms expected around game time. Participants should contact their league directly for cancellation and scheduling information.

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