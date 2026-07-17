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Summer Concert at Town Beach - TJ & the Campers - July 23

Don't miss this live performance by TJ & the Campers, in the most beautiful outdoor setting at the South Kingstown Town Beach.  The second of three concerts at the Town Beach  is scheduled for Thursday, July 33 at 6pm.  There will be food trucks, Field of Artisans and a spectacular view.  Parking is free.  A shuttle is available from the Matunuck Elementary School.

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Summer Concert at Town Beach - TJ & the Campers - July 23

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