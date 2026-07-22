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Water Bill Error

A postcard will be mailed in the next several days regarding an error on your July 2026 water bill.

Please note: The correct payment due date is August 15, 2026, not May 15, 2026 as printed on the bill.

We apologize for any confusion and appreciate your understanding.

Water Bill Error

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Water Bill Error

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