Farnborough Air Show: Relativity Space Expands in Florida

FARNBOROUGH, U.K.—July 21, 2026—During the 2026 Farnborough International Air Show, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Relativity Space’s decision to expand its operations at the Cape Canaveral Spaceport. The project is expected to bring substantial capital investments and thousands of high paying new jobs to the state by the end of 2034.

“Expanding our capacity in Florida enables our ability to scale the Terran R program to support commercial, scientific, and national security missions,” said Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman & CEO, Relativity Space. “We're grateful to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Space Florida, FDOT, and our partners across the state for their ongoing support to make this expansion plan a reality.”

“Relativity is exactly the partner that helps advance our mission to solidify Florida as the world's hub for aerospace commerce,” said Rob Long, Col. USSF (Ret.), President and CEO, Space Florida. “This project is a win for Florida's commercial space economy and is the direct result of how our infrastructure, strategy, and talent ecosystem makes Florida the inevitable choice. We look forward to actively helping them grow in our state.”

“Relativity expanding to Florida strengthens our aerospace network and deepens the supply chain, our workforce, and infrastructure,” said Jeanette Nuñez, Chair, Space Florida Board of Directors. “Florida’s aerospace strength exists because we created a strong and resilient ecosystem where companies can easily expand. The compounding effect of what we have built is what secures our leadership for the long term.”

In support of their mission and to meet growing demand for launch, Relativity plans to construct an additional Terran R production facility to complement its existing facilities. Under the agreement, Relativity will also expand test and launch support infrastructure across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The project was initiated at a June 2026 meeting of the Space Florida Board of Directors under the code name “Project Forge.” Relativity Space will be eligible for an investment of up to $134 million from the FDOT Spaceport Improvement Program (SIP).

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Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov

About Space Florida

Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s independent aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.