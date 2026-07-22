Space Florida, South Australia Forge Partnership to Connect Spaceport Economies

ADELAIDE, South Australia—July 22, 2026—Today, Space Florida and the South Australia Space Industry Centre (SASIC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a formal partnership to jointly develop spaceports, expand space trade, and grow research and workforce pipelines between the two regions. The agreement was announced at the 19th Australian Space Forum in Adelaide, South Australia, creating a direct channel for joint projects, shared expertise, and industry collaboration between Florida and South Australia.

Under the MOU, Space Florida and SASIC will work together on:

Spaceport development — sharing expertise in spaceport development, including Space Florida's financing and infrastructure development toolkit and SASIC's experience establishing reentry corridors in South Australia, while pursuing joint spaceport development projects.

Space trade — jointly assessing the feasibility, business case, and infrastructure needs for through-space transportation of goods and services between Florida and South Australia, including exploring a potential demonstration mission.

Economic opportunity — establishing channels to share business development leads and identify opportunities for companies in each location to leverage the other's capabilities and market access.

Research & development — connecting research networks in both regions, including Florida's University Space Research Consortium and South Australia's space research networks.

Inspiring the next generation — facilitating relationships between institutions in Florida and South Australia to build the next generation of space talent.

"Florida's role in the global space economy has always depended on the strength of our partnerships, not just our launch capabilities," said Rob Long, President and CEO, Space Florida. "South Australia is emerging as a serious force in spaceport development and space trade, and this MOU lays the groundwork for a long-term relationship that will benefit both regions as that growth continues."

“Strong international partnerships are essential to delivering Australia’s space future, and South Australia is playing a leading role in advancing that effort,” said South Australian Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Chris Picton. “Partnering with Space Florida connects South Australia with one of the world’s most established space ecosystems and strengthens Australia’s position in the global space sector. This agreement builds national space capability and will advance Australia’s position as a global launch destination.”

The partnership builds on Space Florida's expanding international relationships, which reflect its commitment to positioning Florida as a global hub for aerospace commerce, innovation, and investment. Florida is home to the world's busiest spaceport and a statewide ecosystem of aerospace talent and infrastructure, while South Australia brings complementary spaceport capabilities, including its growing reentry corridor operations, making the two regions natural partners in advancing space development on a global scale.

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Space Florida Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov



SASIC Media Contact

Joanna Tsoukalas, SASIC

joanna.tsoukalas@sa.gov.au



About Space Florida

Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s independent aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.

About the South Australia Space Industry Centre

The South Australian Space Industry Centre (SASIC) is the South Australian Government’s lead agency for driving space innovation, research and industry growth. South Australia is Australia’s Space State and home to the Australian Space Agency, the Australian Space Discovery Centre, the Responsive Space Operations Centre and more than 100 space-related organizations. From satellite design and manufacture to mission control, launch and re-entry operations, the state offers the full spectrum of space capabilities. SASIC connects local industry and international organizations, helping grow the space sector for the benefit of Australia and its partners.

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