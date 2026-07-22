Space Florida and Seraphim Showcase Second Investment Readiness Cohort at Farnborough

FARNBOROUGH, U.K.—July 23, 2026—Space Florida and Seraphim Space, the world's leading SpaceTech investment group, today announced the second cohort of their Investment Readiness Program at the Farnborough International Airshow. Building on the successful launch of the program in 2025, the announcement adds to the momentum behind the new Space Florida-UK Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The growing collaboration between the two regions continues to strengthen innovation, investment, and commercial growth across the space sector.

"Our partnership with Seraphim continues to demonstrate the strength of Florida as a hub for space innovation,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida. “By connecting these companies with international investors and markets, we're accelerating their growth while reinforcing Florida's position in the global space economy. The success of this cohort reflects the depth of talent emerging from our state and the importance of programs that link that talent with capital, expertise and global opportunity."

Alexander Holt, Managing Director of Seraphim Space Enterprise said: "Following the success of our inaugural Florida program, we're delighted to welcome a second cohort of exceptional SpaceTech companies. Florida has established itself as one of the world's leading space innovation ecosystems, combining world-class infrastructure, entrepreneurial talent and a strong commitment to commercial space. Our continued partnership with Space Florida demonstrates what's possible when regional innovation is connected with global investors and international markets. The program is helping ambitious founders accelerate their growth while strengthening Florida's position as a global center for SpaceTech innovation and investment."

The second Florida cohort brings together five high-potential SpaceTech companies from across the state's rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem. Over several weeks, participating companies have completed a structured investment readiness program, receiving mentoring, commercial guidance and fundraising support before showcasing their businesses to international investors, strategic partners and industry leaders at one of the world's premier aerospace and defense events.

The Investment Readiness Program forms part of Seraphim's wider suite of initiatives designed to help regional SpaceTech ecosystems attract investment and accelerate company growth. Working alongside economic development agencies, industry organizations and innovation hubs, Seraphim combines its global investment platform with a proven investment readiness framework to help ambitious founders strengthen their investment case, access international capital and scale globally.

To date, Seraphim's investment readiness programs have supported 119 startups. These programs are underpinned by the wider Seraphim group, which manages more than $630 million across its funds and has backed 150 SpaceTech companies that have collectively raised more than $12.3 billion in funding, including nine unicorns and six IPOs. By combining deep sector expertise with global investor relationships, Seraphim has developed a proven model for helping regional innovation ecosystems attract international capital and accelerate the growth of high-potential SpaceTech companies.

The recognition of the Florida program under the wider Space Florida-UK partnership demonstrates the growing importance of international collaboration in developing the next generation of commercial SpaceTech companies while creating stronger investment links between regional innovation ecosystems and global capital markets.

Cohort Companies

The second Florida cohort spans key areas of the space economy, from Earth observation and launch infrastructure to in-orbit services and advanced space systems:

LEO Biosciences – Establishing orbital biomanufacturing capabilities for healthcare applications to advance treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders.

RootMatrix Bio – Developing biodegradable root-zone technologies for efficient water and nutrient delivery in agriculture on Earth and crop production in space.

Satlantis – Delivering agile and customizable advanced Earth observation solutions that assure proprietary capabilities for government agencies and commercial customers.

Seagate Space – Harnessing the vastness of the ocean to scale access to space through pioneering offshore launch solutions.

The Skyway Organization – Engineering intelligent materials and autonomous infrastructure powering the next generation of the space industrial revolution.

Amrok – Enabling rapid, autonomous maneuver for space fleets.

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Space Florida Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov

Seraphim Media Contact

seraphim@secnewgate.co.uk

About Space Florida

Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s independent aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.

About Cohort 2

The second Florida Investment Readiness Program brings together five innovative companies spanning Earth observation, launch infrastructure, in-orbit services, advanced manufacturing and enabling technologies. Over the course of the program, participants received investment readiness support, mentoring and introductions to Seraphim's global investor network before presenting at the Farnborough International Airshow.

About Seraphim

Founded in 2016, Seraphim is the world's leading SpaceTech investment group, pioneering SpaceTech as an investment category through its venture capital funds, investment readiness programs and listed growth fund, Seraphim Space Investment Trust. Today, Seraphim manages more than US $630 million in assets. Seraphim has backed 150 SpaceTech companies, who have collectively raised more than US$12.3 billion in funding, including nine unicorns and six IPOs. Through its global reach, Seraphim supports entrepreneurs from early-stage innovation through to public markets while connecting governments, investors and industry to accelerate the commercialization of the space economy.