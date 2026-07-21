Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Climb Past $1 Billion

Latest Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Lottery players have two incredible opportunities to chase life-changing jackpots this week as the nation’s biggest draw games now feature a combined jackpot of more than $1.2 billion.

Mega Millions continues its impressive jackpot run, offering an estimated $707 million jackpot for tonight’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $307.7 million.

With no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing, Powerball has climbed to an estimated $567 million for the Wednesday, July 22, drawing. The jackpot carries an estimated cash value of $251.8 million.

Players can purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at any Mississippi Lottery retailer. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. In Powerball, players can add the $1 Power Play option to multiply prizes or the $1 Double Play option to give numbers a second chance at a second drawing.

Download the Mississippi Lottery Official App to find the nearest retailer, check winning numbers, scan tickets to see if they’re winners, and enter eligible non-winning scratch-off tickets into 2nd Chance promotions.

Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners in the Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion, with players across Mississippi — and even one in Alabama — taking home cash prizes in the fifth drawing of the promotion. The winning prizes included $15,000 to a player from Hazlehurst, $10,000 to a player from Macon, $7,500 to a player from West Point, $5,000 to a player from Brandon and $2,500 each to players from Pontotoc, Brookhaven and Fosters, Ala.

Players still have one more chance to win, with the final Wheel of Fortune Bonus Promotion drawing set for July 31. The final drawing will award two winners each with $20,000 plus a trip to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of the gameshow. Players can enter eligible non-winning $2, $5 and $10 Wheel of Fortune scratch-off tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal through the Official Mississippi Lottery app or online at mslottery.com for a chance to win.

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.05 million with an estimated cash value of $910,000. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $185,000.

7.21.26