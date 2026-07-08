$1.8 Million Awarded to Mississippi Lottery Players in Latest 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Estimated $604 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Twelve Mississippi Lottery players turned non-winning scratch-off tickets into life-changing prizes, with an incredible $1.8 million awarded in the Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing held July 7.

The following winners will be notified by certified mail:

A Clinton player won $1,000,000 from a $20 My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game purchased from Fleet Way #143 in Clinton.

player won from a $20 scratch-off game purchased from Fleet Way #143 in Clinton. A Meridian player won $500,000 from a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Hampton Shell in Meridian.

player won from a $20 scratch-off game purchased from Hampton Shell in Meridian. An Oxford player won $100,000 from a $5 Cash in a Flash scratch-off game purchased from Habits Discount Tobacco & Beverage in Oxford.

player won from a $5 scratch-off game purchased from Habits Discount Tobacco & Beverage in Oxford. A Buckatunna player won $25,000 from a $2 $25,000 Bonus scratch-off game purchased from Crazy K’s in Buckatunna.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Crazy K’s in Buckatunna. A Mantachie player won $25,000 from a $2 Jumbo Bucks Classic scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #9 in Fulton.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #9 in Fulton. A Tupelo player won $25,000 from a $2 10X the Money scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #49 in Tupelo.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #49 in Tupelo. A Jackson player won $25,000 from a $2 Cruisin’ the Coast IV scratch-off game purchased from The Mississippi Lottery Corp in Flowood.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from The Mississippi Lottery Corp in Flowood. A Jackson player won $20,000 from a $2 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from Fuel Time #7 in Jackson.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Fuel Time #7 in Jackson. A Moss Point player won $20,000 from a $2 Easy as 1,2,3 scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company #38 in Pascagoula.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company #38 in Pascagoula. A Greenville player won $20,000 from a $2 Bronze 7s scratch-off game purchased from Double Quick #85 in Greenville.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Double Quick #85 in Greenville. A Shannon player won $20,000 from a $2 Cash Craze scratch-off game purchased from Verona Ecig & Smoke Shop in Verona.

player won from a $2 scratch-off game purchased from Verona Ecig & Smoke Shop in Verona. A Grenada player won $20,000 from a $2 $20,000 Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Walmart Superstore #1074 in Grenada.

The next 2nd Chance promotional drawing will again feature twelve games and is scheduled for Oct. 13. For promotion details, eligible games and entry deadlines, visit mslottery.com/2nd-chance or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

With no jackpot winner in last night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb past the half a billion-dollar mark to an estimated $604 million with an estimated cash value of $266.3 million for Friday’s drawing. Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $434 million, with an estimated cash value of $194.7 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $32.5 million with an estimated cash value of $14.58 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $58,000.

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