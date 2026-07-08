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$1.8 Million Awarded to Mississippi Lottery Players in Latest 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Estimated $604 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Twelve Mississippi Lottery players turned non-winning scratch-off tickets into life-changing prizes, with an incredible $1.8 million awarded in the Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing held July 7. 

The following winners will be notified by certified mail:

  • Clinton player won $1,000,000 from a $20 My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game purchased from Fleet Way #143 in Clinton.
  • Meridian player won $500,000 from a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Hampton Shell in Meridian.
  • An Oxford player won $100,000 from a $5 Cash in a Flash scratch-off game purchased from Habits Discount Tobacco & Beverage in Oxford. 
  • Buckatunna player won $25,000 from a $2 $25,000 Bonus scratch-off game purchased from Crazy K’s in Buckatunna.
  • Mantachie player won $25,000 from a $2 Jumbo Bucks Classic scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #9 in Fulton.
  • Tupelo player won $25,000 from a $2 10X the Money scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #49 in Tupelo.
  • Jackson player won $25,000 from a $2 Cruisin’ the Coast IV scratch-off game purchased from The Mississippi Lottery Corp in Flowood.
  • Jackson player won $20,000 from a $2 Triple Play scratch-off game purchased from Fuel Time #7 in Jackson. 
  • Moss Point player won $20,000 from a $2 Easy as 1,2,3 scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company #38 in Pascagoula. 
  • Greenville player won $20,000 from a $2 Bronze 7s scratch-off game purchased from Double Quick #85 in Greenville. 
  • Shannon player won $20,000 from a $2 Cash Craze scratch-off game purchased from Verona Ecig & Smoke Shop in Verona. 
  • Grenada player won $20,000 from a $2 $20,000 Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Walmart Superstore #1074 in Grenada.

The next 2nd Chance promotional drawing will again feature twelve games and is scheduled for Oct. 13. For promotion details, eligible games and entry deadlines, visit mslottery.com/2nd-chance or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app. 

Jackpot Update

With no jackpot winner in last night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb past the half a billion-dollar mark to an estimated $604 million with an estimated cash value of $266.3 million for Friday’s drawing. Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $434 million, with an estimated cash value of $194.7 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $32.5 million with an estimated cash value of $14.58 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $58,000.

7.8.26

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$1.8 Million Awarded to Mississippi Lottery Players in Latest 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

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