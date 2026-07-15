Mississippi Lottery Returns $126.6 Million to the State for Fiscal Year 2026

National Draw Game Jackpots Top $1 Billion

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced it has transferred $8,658,897.54 in net proceeds for the month of June, bringing the Lottery’s total transfers for Fiscal Year 2026 to $126,598,430.57, an impressive 12% increase over Fiscal Year 2025.

The significant year-over-year increase was fueled in part by increased player interest in multi-state draw games as FY26 began with historic jackpot runs, including two $1 billion-plus Powerball jackpots and a Mega Millions jackpot of $983 million.

In accordance with state law, the first $80 million in annual Lottery proceeds is transferred to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for road and bridge improvements. The remaining $46,598,430.57 will be deposited into the Education Enhancement Fund, helping support public education throughout the state.

Since ticket sales began in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has transferred more than $818 million to the State of Mississippi.

The announcement comes during National Lottery Week, which highlights the role lotteries play in supporting public programs and services across the country. In Mississippi, every Lottery ticket purchased helps fund safer roads and bridges while providing additional resources for public education.

National Draw Game Jackpots Top $1 Billion

Mississippi Lottery players have a chance to take home a share of more than $1 billion in combined jackpots as the nation’s biggest draw games continue to heat up this summer.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $498 million for tonight’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $221 million, while Mega Millions has climbed to an estimated $672 million for the Friday, July 17 drawing, with an estimated cash value of $293.3 million. Adding to the excitement, Lotto America has reached an estimated $33.77 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing, the game’s third-largest jackpot ever, with an estimated cash value of $14.98 million. And the only in-state jackpot game, Mississippi Match 5, has a six-figure jackpot of $110,000.

7.15.26