Volusia County Hosts Veterans Leadership Summit

Posted On: July 21, 2026

Volusia County's Veterans Services Division hosted a Veterans Leadership Summit Friday, July 17, at Wayne G. Sanborn Center. More than 70 leaders representing 30 veterans organizations – including federal, state and county groups – attended the event.

The summit brought together commanders, presidents, and officers from veterans service organizations across Volusia County for a full day of open dialogue focused on the topics that matter to the local veteran community. Participants shared the challenges their members face, highlighted successful programs and initiatives, and identified opportunities to strengthen services and support for veterans throughout the county.

Attendees discussed current issues facing Volusia County veterans and developed the following action items:

Develop a living document of resources to distribute to all veterans organizations.

Update the Volusia Helps app and add a tab specifically for veterans resources.

Develop a better transportation model for veterans.

Develop a strategic plan for housing veterans.

“Volusia County values the voices of those who have served, and the summit reflected the County's commitment to listening directly to veteran leaders,” said Veterans Services Director Scott Olson. “By convening this broad cross-section of organizational leadership, we gathered honest, firsthand perspectives that will continue to drive meaningful improvements for veterans and their families.”

Volusia County Council Members Jake Johansson and Matt Reinhart participated alongside County leaders, veterans service officers and State Sen. Tom Wright, underscoring the County's dedication to ensuring veteran concerns are heard at various levels of government.

Volusia County's Veterans Services Division will use the action items identified at the summit to guide its ongoing work with veterans service organizations throughout the county.