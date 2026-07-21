Albany Nanotech Receives Advanced Equipment

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that NY Creates received the first major components of the world's most advanced semiconductor equipment at its Albany NanoTech Complex – ASML’s High NA EUV system. The arrival of the bottom main module marks a significant milestone in establishing North America's first accessible High NA EUV Lithography Center, made possible by a $1 billion New York State investment, which is leveraging $9 billion in industry funding and creating hundreds of new, permanent jobs. The arrival of these key tool components represents the next phase in enabling cutting-edge capabilities that will support next-generation semiconductor technology innovations that lead to significantly faster, more efficient and more affordable chips.

“Today’s milestone brings us one step closer to securing New York’s future as the nation’s home base for semiconductor innovation and world-class research and development,” Governor Hochul said. “By securing the most advanced chipmaking technology on the planet for NY Creates and the Albany NanoTech Complex, we are turning a promise into reality. New York State will be the preeminent hub for cutting-edge chip design for decades to come.”

Earlier this year, the first tool for Creates’ High NA EUV Center, made by Tokyo Electron, Ltd., was delivered to the Albany NanoTech Complex, and additional system components will continue arriving at the site throughout the summer. The tool system supports revolutionary technology that will enable Creates and its globally recognized partners to drive sub-1 nanometer chip development and is the critical path technology for the future of advanced semiconductors.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, New York continues to make the smart, strategic investments that position our state as the global hub for semiconductor research, development and advanced manufacturing. The arrival of the world's most advanced lithography technology at NY Creates is another massive accomplishment that boosts our innovation ecosystem, attracts industry-leading partners and ensures the next generation of chip breakthroughs — and the high-quality jobs they create — are developed and manufactured right here in New York.”

NY Creates President and CEO Dave Anderson said, “The arrival of these first High NA EUV system components marks an exciting milestone for NY Creates, an achievement reflecting years of collaboration and investment by Empire State Development and New York State, and we're proud to see this vision becoming a reality here at our Albany NanoTech Complex. As we continue building North America's first accessible High NA EUV Lithography Center, we are catalyzing a cutting-edge ecosystem where industry and academic partners can accelerate the breakthroughs that will define the next generation of semiconductor innovation for years to come, underpinning American leadership in the technologies of tomorrow.”

ASML Senior Vice President Stan Baron said, “Today marks a significant milestone in bringing next-generation lithography capabilities to a shared R&D environment in the United States. High NA EUV represents a major innovation designed to support the semiconductor industry’s continued scaling roadmap by enabling the patterning of increasingly complex device architectures. The introduction of High NA EUV at NY Creates will provide the broad community of partners with access to unprecedented imaging capabilities. We look forward to seeing the innovation that will emerge from Albany in the years ahead.”

Micron Technology Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Products Officer Scott DeBoer said, “Advanced lithography plays a critical role in enabling each new generation of memory technology. Micron is proud to support the arrival of this groundbreaking High NA EUV capability at Albany NanoTech. Through collaboration, we accelerate semiconductor innovation, strengthen American technology leadership, and advance the breakthroughs that power the AI-driven economy of the future.”

Tokyo Electron America SVP & GM of U.S. R&D Dr. Akihisa Sekiguchi said, “Tokyo Electron congratulates NY Creates and New York State on this important milestone toward establishing North America’s first accessible High NA EUV Lithography Center. We are proud that our CLEAN TRACK™ LITHIUS Pro DICE™ system was among the first major tools delivered to the site and look forward to supporting NY Creates and its partners as they advance next-generation semiconductor R&D and innovation.”

IBM Director of Research Jay Gambetta said, “This is an exciting milestone for IBM, New York State, and our partners across the semiconductor ecosystem. Just weeks ago, IBM unveiled nanostack, a new chip architecture, and the world’s first sub-1 nanometer node chip technology, developed here in Albany. High NA EUV represents the next critical step in advancing semiconductor innovation and will help enable the breakthroughs that define the future of computing.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The arrival of the new High NA EUV technology components at Albany NanoTech marks a new era for New York’s role in driving American semiconductor leadership. With the exciting arrival of this new equipment, soon, the Capital Region will be home to the only most advanced, publicly owned chip R&D facility on the continent, allowing top researchers to work together to develop state-of-the-art semiconductors. I thank Governor Hochul for her vision and partnership in making this major milestone happen at Albany NanoTech. This new capability in Albany combines with new investments in chip manufacturing and R&D across the state from Micron to GlobalFoundries to IBM made possible by my CHIPS & Science Law. With these investments, the world’s most advanced microchips will soon be stamped ‘Made in Upstate NY. I’ve long fought to show the world that, with the right focus and investment, the next generation of microchips could be developed and made here in America, here in the Capital Region, not in China, not overseas. Today, we take a major step towards the next chapter for chip research and manufacturing, with Albany leading the way.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Momentum continues to build at the Albany NanoTech Complex, and today's announcement is another example of why our region has become a global leader in semiconductor research and innovation. The arrival of these High NA EUV components represents another major investment in Albany County, bringing new opportunities for our workforce, our economy and the companies that continue to choose to grow here. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening New York's semiconductor industry and keeping the Capital Region at the center of it.”

Albany Mayor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs said, “Our City continues to grow as a premier destination for innovation, research, and technological advancement. With today's announcement, that growth continues. These investments create high-quality and permanent jobs, attracting world-class talent and strengthening our partnerships with industry and higher education. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in Albany and the Capital Region. This announcement is another example of Albany leading on the global stage while creating lasting economic opportunity for our residents.”

As component installation progresses throughout 2026, initial development milestones are expected by the end of the year, with the High NA EUV system anticipated to begin supporting R&D activities in early 2027. The arrival of these first components at Creates’ state-of-the-art NanoFab Reflection facility complements the existing advanced EUV capabilities at Creates, encouraging partner growth and supporting critical R&D initiatives.

The ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5200B High NA EUV lithography tool focuses laser-driven plasma light through precision optics, enabling smaller and more complex chip features to be printed, leading to chips with greater computing power which simultaneously consume less energy and are more affordable. The ASML High NA system is as large as a double decker bus, weighs more than 200 tons, and arrives in 250 crates, more than 40 containers via five cargo planes and 20 air ride semi-trucks.

Headquartered at NY Creates’ new NanoFab Reflection facility, the High NA EUV Lithography Center will provide Creates’ partners with access to one of the most sophisticated semiconductor technologies ever deployed, enabling breakthroughs in advanced chip patterning, process development and device scaling. The center will serve as a critical resource for collaborative R&D across the semiconductor ecosystem while helping accelerate economic advancement and future workforce development opportunities. Learn more about NY Creates’ High NA EUV Lithography Center here.

About NY Creates

NY Creates serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. Creates attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. Creates runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of $25 billion — placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization.