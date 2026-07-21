Kansas Tourism Opens Applications for Tourism Marketing Grant Program

Kansas Tourism, a division within the Kansas Department of Commerce, today announced that applications are open for the Tourism Marketing Grant program. The grants are designed to assist local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives.

“Strong tourism marketing is essential for ensuring our communities are reaching new audiences, attracting more visitors and generating economic opportunities for local businesses,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These grants are a way to help showcase what makes Kansas special while strengthening our state’s tourism economy.”

The Tourism Marketing Grant program helps local destination marketing organizations (DMO’s), communities and travel industry businesses launch first-time marketing and promotional initiatives that encourage travel to Kansas. Last year, Kansas Tourism awarded $100,000 to support 20 tourism marketing projects across the state.

“Every Kansas community has a story worth sharing,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Tourism Marketing Grants provide community tourism partners with the resources to introduce new audiences to their unique experiences, inspire travel and encourage visitors to explore more of Kansas.”

Applications will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Monday, August 31.

For more information, including application materials and a list of eligible projects and activities, visit here or contact Tourism Grant Program Manager Babette Dixon at [email protected].