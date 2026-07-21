Businesses, Jobseekers Invited to Participate in Weekend Virtual Job Fair

Ales and the occasional lager brewed at close range using the best ingredients we can find — often featuring locally/regionally sourced herbs/hops/fruits/honey/malted and raw grains. We also keep a shelf of rotating small-batch bourbons and the occasional scotch — a red wine, a white wine, local hard cider, and nonalcoholic options including local kombucha, assorted sodas, and Liquid Death flavored sparkling waters. AND juice boxes for the little birds.

Additionally, there is always a selection of snacks on-hand, but keep an eye on our social media channels and our event calendar for food truck visits and other special happenings.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland invites jobseekers and employers to take part in this month’s Weekend Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, through 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

“Our Virtual Statewide Job Fairs are the perfect opportunity for companies to meet driven, hardworking Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said, “and for jobseekers to discover the wide variety of opportunities throughout the state.”

The Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.