Kansas Arts Commission Awards $750,000 to Support 92 Projects

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced 92 Kansas Arts Commission (KAC) grant awards for arts and cultural initiatives across 43 communities in 34 counties in Kansas. The funding reinforces the Commission’s role as a catalyst for economic development and community vitality through arts and culture.

“In Kansas, when we invest in the arts — there is a direct, positive impact on the economy of our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The arts shape the unique character of Kansas — and these awards are a way to help communities harness the power of the arts to enrich local identity, encourage innovation and drive economic growth.”

The $750,000 awarded this year will be invested in the arts programs of non-profit organizations, local governments and colleges and universities across the state through Kansas Arts Commission’s General Operating Support, Public Art and Mural and Arts Everywhere project grants. Awarded organizations are required to provide at least a dollar-for-dollar investment match.

“Across Kansas, artists and art organizations are continuously strengthening the fibers of our communities,” Kansas Arts Commission Chair Sarah Fizell said. “By investing in the arts we’re able to make huge impacts across the state — it’s alleviating stress and loneliness, activating public spaces, connecting communities and improving health outcomes.”

To learn more about the awardees and funded projects, visit here.

Funding for the grants comes from an annual appropriation from the Kansas Legislature and federal support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Kansas artists and organizations that are providing arts and cultural programming continue to demonstrate that culture is essential community infrastructure,” Kansas Arts Commission Director Curtis Young said. “Every dollar we invest into the arts here in Kansas generates significant returns when it comes to spurring economic activity, increasing civic engagement and building healthier communities.”

In 2025, grantees spent a total of $10,669,809 on projects statewide, while bringing in $10,772,508 in income through related projects, totaling $21.4 million in activity. The supported arts organizations sustained 983 jobs and created 364 new ones.

To learn more about the arts or the Kansas Arts Commission, click here.