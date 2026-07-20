Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Top $1.25 Billion Combined

New Yorkers have two big reasons to visit their favorite Lottery retailer this week as the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $544 million and the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $707 million. Combined, the two jackpots top $1.25 billion.

While the excitement builds with each rollover drawing, every ticket purchased in New York also helps deliver a winning outcome for schools and communities across the state.

“Jackpot fever is back, and New Yorkers have two incredible opportunities to imagine the possibilities this week,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “Whether you’re hoping to become New York’s next multi-millionaire or simply enjoy the excitement of the draw, every Lottery ticket sold in New York helps support our public schools and boosts the local businesses that sell them.”

The New York lottery has contributed nearly $93.4 billion to public schools since its inception, making it the largest and most profitable Lottery in North America. All lottery profits in New York are constitutionally dedicated to supporting public education.

Large jackpot runs also provide an important boost to lottery retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations, and other local businesses that earn commissions on ticket sales. So far, retailers have earned $8.9 million during the combined jackpot rolls.

As of July 20, 2026, Powerball sales have reached $63.5 million so far during this run. Mega Millions sales have topped $84.4 so far. New York’s public schools will receive at least $51.8 million from the two jackpot runs.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Monday, July 20th, followed by the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools in New York State.