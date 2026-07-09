Check Your Tickets: Unclaimed $1 Million Powerball Ticket from La...

The New York Lottery announced today that an unclaimed prize-winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Manhattan will expire next month.

A Powerball second prize-winning ticket was sold at Diamond News, Inc., located at 631 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016. The ticket must be claimed no later than August 6, 2026.

The numbers for the August 6, 2025 Powerball draw were 15-27-43-45-53 + Powerball 09. The second prize is won by matching the first 5 numbers without the Powerball number.

Prizes may be claimed up to one year after the draw, which means the $1 million winner is running out of time to claim their prize.

The Lottery advises whoever has the winning ticket: Sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and contact the New York Lottery at 518-388-3370 or visit www.nylottery.ny.gov for information on how to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.65 billion in fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or who know someone who is can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York's toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).