Jurupa Community Services District Chooses PlanetBids for Streamlined Procurement Operations

PlanetBids helps the District manage public works bids, reduce administrative overhead, and stay compliant without requiring significant manual intervention.

Having the entire area on the platform is exactly the kind of organization-wide adoption that makes procurement more consistent, transparent, and efficient for employees and the community.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

JURUPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jurupa Community Services District has selected PlanetBids to modernize its procurement operations, with functionality to manage solicitations, vendors, and complex public works and engineering projects. The District joins the City of Jurupa Valley, the Jurupa Area Recreation and Park District, and Jurupa Unified School District as PlanetBids users, rounding out procurement operations for the area.The Jurupa Community Services District first evaluated PlanetBids several years ago before ultimately selecting another solution. After experiencing the limitations of managing procurement in a disjointed system, the District returned to PlanetBids with a clearer picture of what it needed: a purpose-built procurement platform that could handle complex public works bids, reduce administrative overhead, and support compliance without requiring significant manual intervention.Previously, the District managed solicitations through a combination of paper submissions, email correspondence, and manual tracking in spreadsheets. Staff coordinated addendum acknowledgments by hand, followed up individually to confirm vendors had received documents, and had no centralized system for tracking prospective bidders or managing the bid process from posting through award.A More Efficient Way to Manage ProcurementCentralized Solicitation Management – PlanetBids gives the District a single platform to post and manage solicitations across bid types, from public works contracts to RFPs and informal quotes, with built-in tracking, correspondence management, and a complete bid history that replaces scattered email threads and manual records.Stronger Vendor Management – The District will be able to maintain a centralized vendor database, tap into PlanetBids' established vendor network in the region, and target outreach more effectively, giving local and qualified contractors better visibility into upcoming opportunities.Advanced eBidding for Public Works – The District will be able to manage complex public works solicitations with multiple line items, subcontractor listings, DIR registration verification, and CSLB license confirmation, helping staff stay compliant with state requirements and reducing the manual verification work that previously fell on the procurement team.Supporting Long-Term Transparency and ComplianceWith plans to expand the platform to additional departments over time, the District is positioning PlanetBids as a district-wide procurement solution. The engineering team will use the system first, with parks and recreation already active on the platform, and broader departmental rollout anticipated to follow. Built-in audit trails, electronic bid openings, and vendor participation reporting will give the District the documentation and transparency it needs to support board presentations and public records obligations going forward."JCSD is excited to join the PlanetBids platform, expanding our resources and enhancing opportunities to better serve our vendors and community," said Keith Backus, Project Manager at Jurupa Community Services District."We're glad to welcome Jurupa Community Services District to PlanetBids," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "They join a growing number of agencies in the Jurupa Valley area already working with us, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them. Having the entire area on the platform is exactly the kind of organization-wide adoption that makes procurement more consistent, transparent, and efficient for employees and the community."Vendors who would like to work with the District can register in their new PlanetBids vendor portal to view open opportunities and submit bids.About Jurupa Community Services DistrictJurupa Community Services District provides water, wastewater, parks and recreation, street lighting, landscape maintenance, and other community services to more than 135,000 residents across a 40-square-mile service area in western Riverside County, California. JCSD’s wide range of essential services support daily life and enhance the quality of their communities. Learn more at jcsd.us About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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