Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District Engages PlanetBids to Centralize Bidding and Expand Vendor Reach

PlanetBids will help the small public agency take on a major project with a connected, centralized platform to post and manage project solicitations and bids.

We have designed our platform to accommodate the needs of any agency, no matter the size and frequency of their bids.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District has selected PlanetBids to digitalize its procurement operations, utilizing the platform to manage solicitation creation and release and improve vendor engagement.The District's path to PlanetBids is one that many small public agencies will recognize. They requested a quote in early 2026 but decided not to move forward because, with only one formal solicitation per year on average, the cost was difficult to justify for a lean operation running a manageable volume of work.Five weeks later, however, the District came back, citing a new upcoming project. After a meeting with their engineering team about the project and bidding logistics, the District decided that running the project through PlanetBids made sense. So they reached out to confirm the quote was still valid and close the agreement shortly after.The project’s engineers will utilize Planetbids’ centralized, connected platform to post and manage project-related solicitations, manage the bidding process electronically, and reach a broader vendor pool.Previously, the District managed solicitations manually. Solicitations were posted to the District’s website, with limited distribution for vendor outreach. There was no centralized record of prospective bidder activity and no electronic submission process. The District recognized the need for a more organized, auditable process as they take on larger capital projects and work more closely with outside engineering partners.A Platform That Works for Small AgenciesCentralized Solicitation Management – PlanetBids gives the District a single platform to post and manage solicitations, with built-in Q&A management, addendum acknowledgment, electronic bid submission, and a complete audit trail. The platform supports structured access for the District's engineering firm, allowing them to manage the bid process while the District retains oversight and control.Stronger Vendor Outreach – Rather than relying on a limited distribution list, the District now has access to PlanetBids' established Nevada and regional vendor network, with automated notifications going out to qualified vendors based on commodity codes. That broader reach is exactly what a single high-stakes solicitation requires to generate meaningful competition and protect the District's interests.The District signed under PlanetBids' limited bids package, which provides full platform functionality scaled to agencies doing ten or fewer solicitations per year. It is the same vendor database, the same tools, and the same support as larger agencies, at a price point designed for the realities of small public operations. The platform scales to fit, no matter the agency size, budget, or number or solicitations annually."Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District came back to us with a clear sense of what they needed, and we were ready to move quickly," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "Small agencies do not always have the luxury of a large procurement team or a high volume of formal bids, but when a significant project comes along, they deserve the same tools and reach that any large agency has. We have designed our platform to accommodate the needs of any agency, no matter the size and frequency of their bids."Vendors interested in working with Minden Gardnerville Sanitation District can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications on new solicitation postings in the District's new PlanetBids vendor portal About Minden Gardnerville Sanitation DistrictMinden Gardnerville Sanitation District is a public agency serving the Minden and Gardnerville communities in Douglas County, Nevada, providing wastewater collection and treatment services to residents and businesses in the Carson Valley area. The District strives to maintain an affordable, sustainable approach to treat its biosolids, reusing treated water from their facility for agricultural purposes. Learn more at https://www mgsdistrict.org /.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit https:// planetbids.com

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