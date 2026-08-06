Osage Nation Selects PlanetBids to Centralize Procurement and Improve Collaboration Across Departments

The tribal government is the first public agency to adopt PlanetBids in Oklahoma, marking a major milestone in the software company's nationwide expansion.

PlanetBids is excited to support Osage Nation as they modernize their procurement processes. By centralizing, they’re creating a more efficient and transparent approach to managing public projects.” — David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer

PAWHUSKA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osage Nation announced today it has selected PlanetBids digital procurement platform to modernize procurement operations, replacing manual, decentralized processes with a unified digital system designed to improve visibility, collaboration, and efficiency.Managing several dozen bids annually, Osage Nation previously relied on spreadsheets, email communication, website postings, newspaper ads, and third-party construction sites to distribute and manage solicitations. This fragmented approach made it difficult to track project status, coordinate across departments, and maintain consistent communications with vendors.With PlanetBids, Osage Nation is centralizing procurement into a single system that streamlines the entire bid lifecycle, from creation and vendor notification to Q&A, addenda, and evaluation. The platform also expands vendor outreach through automated notifications, increasing participation and competition.The tribal government, located in northern Oklahoma, is the first public agency in the state to adopt PlanetBids, marking a significant milestone in the procurement platform's nationwide expansion efforts.Key benefits of PlanetBids to Osage Nation include:Centralized Collaboration: Real-time visibility into procurement activity reduces miscommunication and keeps stakeholders aligned.Expanded Vendor Reach: Automated notifications connect projects with a broader, more relevant vendor pool.Improved Efficiency: Digital bid management replaces manual tracking, reducing administrative workload.Stronger Audit Readiness: All documents and activities are stored in one system, simplifying reporting and compliance.Contract Visibility: A centralized repository improves tracking of contracts, timelines, and project history.“PlanetBids is excited to support Osage Nation as they modernize their procurement processes,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids’ CEO. “By centralizing procurement, they’re creating a more efficient and transparent approach to managing public projects.”Vendors interested in working with Osage Nation can register and see open opportunities through their PlanetBids vendor portal About Osage NationThe Osage Nation is a federally-recognized Native American government headquartered in Pawhuska, Okla., approximately 60 miles northwest of Tulsa. The sovereign tribal government is over more than 24,000 tribal members, descendants of the original Osage people who were displaced from their original lands in present-day Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma following the Louisiana Purchase. Learn more at the Osage Nation website About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit planetbids.com

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