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Route N in Ste. Genevieve Closed for Bridge Replacement

SIKESTON—Route N in Ste. Genevieve County will be closed as construction crews replace the bridge over Little Saline Creek. 

This section of roadway is located near Coffelt Road. A signed detour will be in place.  

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. with completion anticipated Monday, Dec. 21. While work is underway, this section of roadway will remain closed. 

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Seth Bollinger at (573) 472-9037, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route N in Ste. Genevieve Closed for Bridge Replacement

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