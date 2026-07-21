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NC Ferry System survey seeks public feedback

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division has opened an economic impact survey for residents to provide feedback on ferry services. This includes the Currituck-Knotts Island route.

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2026.  Residents may access the survey HERE

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NC Ferry System survey seeks public feedback

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