Ferry Division seeks feedback on usage, services

The Ferry Division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation seeks feedback from state residents on ferry usage, including the the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry. Data collected will help the Ferry Division with its future planning of routes and services.
Please complete the online resident survey found HERE
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