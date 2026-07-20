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Ferry Division seeks feedback on usage, services

The Ferry Division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation seeks feedback from state residents on ferry usage, including the the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry. Data collected will help the Ferry Division with its future planning of routes and services.

Please complete the online resident survey found HERE

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Ferry Division seeks feedback on usage, services

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