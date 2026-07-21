RIDE Update: Steady progress on dirt road paving projects

More than six miles of dirt roads in Horry County have been paved since the spring as work continues through RIDE 3's Group 3 Dirt Road Paving Program.

These roads have recently been upgraded from dirt to pavement, creating a smoother, more durable driving surface:

-Tranquil Road (Nichols)

-Birchfield Drive (Loris area)

-Sweet Home Drive (Loris area)

-Bedford Road (Nichols)

-Maplewild Road (Nichols)

Work is also underway to prepare several additional roads for paving:

-Turner Road (Galivants Ferry)

-Harrelson Road (Longs)

-New Dawn Lane (Conway area)

-Booth Road (Loris area)

-Bonnie Bay Road (Loris area)

In all, RIDE 3's Group 3 Dirt Road Paving Program will improve 26.11 miles of roadway across Horry County.

For a full list of these projects, click here.

Stay informed with all of Horry County's infrastructure improvement projects by subscribing to the quarterly Future in Focus newsletter, here.