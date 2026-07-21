RIDE Update: Steady progress on dirt road paving projects
More than six miles of dirt roads in Horry County have been paved since the spring as work continues through RIDE 3's Group 3 Dirt Road Paving Program.
These roads have recently been upgraded from dirt to pavement, creating a smoother, more durable driving surface:
-Tranquil Road (Nichols)
-Birchfield Drive (Loris area)
-Sweet Home Drive (Loris area)
-Bedford Road (Nichols)
-Maplewild Road (Nichols)
Work is also underway to prepare several additional roads for paving:
-Turner Road (Galivants Ferry)
-Harrelson Road (Longs)
-New Dawn Lane (Conway area)
-Booth Road (Loris area)
-Bonnie Bay Road (Loris area)
In all, RIDE 3's Group 3 Dirt Road Paving Program will improve 26.11 miles of roadway across Horry County.
For a full list of these projects, click here.
Stay informed with all of Horry County's infrastructure improvement projects by subscribing to the quarterly Future in Focus newsletter, here.
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