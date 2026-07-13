RIDE Update: New U.S. Highway 501 alignment

It’s becoming easier to see the vision for the new alignment of U.S. Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.

Funded by Horry County’s RIDE 3 Program, the project is taking shape with the first layers of asphalt installed, connecting the Broadway Street intersection to 7th Avenue North at Oak Street.

Once complete, the new alignment will provide a more direct route into downtown Myrtle Beach.

The contractor has also completed storm drainage improvements in the area.

With seasonal construction restrictions now in place, drivers may notice less activity as work is adjusted to help minimize traffic disruptions during the busy summer season. Construction will pick back up following Labor Day, when those statewide restrictions are lifted.

This project is being managed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and is expected to be complete later this year.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

-Intersection Improvements: Enhances safety and efficiency with upgraded intersections along 7th Avenue North, from Oak Street to North Kings Highway.

-Sidewalk Installation: Adds sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility in the area.

-Supports Better Connectivity: Strengthens access between key streets in Myrtle Beach, easing congestion and improving mobility.

Learn more about past, current and future RIDE projects, here.

Interested in staying engaged with Horry County’s infrastructure improvements? Subscribe to the quarterly Future in Focus Newsletter, here.