U.S. Senate Special Republican Party Filing & Primary schedule

The South Carolina Election Commission released the following schedule regarding the Special Primary Runoff for U.S. Senate.

This special filing period and special primary are being held pursuant to S.C. Code of Laws Section 7-11-55 after the death of the Republican Party nominee for U.S. Senate. Because this candidate had opposition in the General Election, this special filing period is open to only Republican Party candidates. The nominee resulting from this special filing and primary will be a candidate on November 3, 2026, General Election Ballot.

Important Dates & Deadlines

-Candidate Filing Opens: Noon, Tuesday, July 21

-Candidate Filing Closes: Noon, Tuesday, July 28

-Deadline to apply for absentee ballot: July 31st

-Early Voting for Special Primary: Wednesday, August 5th- Friday, August 7th; 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. In Horry County, Early Voting will be available at the Voters Registration and Elections Office located at 1515 Fourth Avenue, Conway, SC 29526.

-Statewide Special Primary: Tuesday, August 11

-Early Voting for Special Primary Runoff (if necessary): August 19, 20, 21; 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

-Statewide Special Primary Runoff (if necessary): Tuesday, August 25

Candidate Filing Information

-Candidates must file at the State Election Commission (1122 Lady Street, Columbia SC 29201.)

-The filing fee for this office is $10,440. Filing fees can be made by check or money order. Filing fee checks should be made out to the South Carolina Republican Party.

-Download the Statement of Intention of Candidacy.

-Click here for more information on candidate filing.

Continue to follow Horry County Government on social media for additional details on the Special Primary Election.

For questions, Horry County residents may contact the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Department at 843-915-5440.