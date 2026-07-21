OutLGBTQ.com Announces National Software Licensing Program, Expanding Its Platform Beyond LGBTQ+ Visibility

The Move Will Turn the Website Into a Universal Community‑Building Tool

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as OutLGBTQ.com , a visibility‑driven digital hub designed to support South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community, has evolved into one of the nation’s most versatile community‑mapping and business‑connection platforms. Today, OutLGBTQ.com has announced a new software licensing program that will allow cities, organizations, and entrepreneurs across all industries to adopt its powerful technology and customize it for their own community markets.“OutLGBTQ started as a mission to protect visibility,” said Founder Norman Extract. “But the software we built from the ground up, from the calendar engine, to the business directory, to the ticketing tools for tourists, and to the multilingual accessibility features, turned out to be universally valuable. It’s now a platform that any city or industry can use to connect people, promote businesses, and strengthen community infrastructure, all presented under one umbrella.”The new licensing program allows partners to deploy OutLGBTQ’s proprietary tools and tailor them to any genre, trade, or business sector. Whether for arts districts, tourism boards, chambers of commerce, cultural communities, or niche industries, the platform provides a ready‑made digital ecosystem that can be branded and localized.Extract emphasized that the expansion is rooted in both mission as well as practicality. “Our nation’s diverse communities, LGBTQ+ and beyond, are facing severe cultural fragmentation. People need easier ways to find organizations and groups that support them, events that matter to them, and resources that help them feel connected. This software makes that possible anytime, anywhere.”Licensees will gain full access to the platform’s database architecture, including its well‑known “Gay Yellow Pages,” now reimagined as a customizable community business directory that can highlight restaurants, service providers, cultural venues, nonprofits, and local entrepreneurs in any region.To learn more, visit https://outlgbtq.com/ About OutLGBTQ.com:OutLGBTQ.com, commissioned by Norman Extract from Brazilian website developer Carlos Eduardo Wolff, began as a nonprofit digital platform designed to strengthen Florida’s arts, theater, and LGBTQ+ communities. Privately funded and built with advanced accessibility features, the site offers a multilingual interface, a comprehensive event calendar, and a robust business directory. Today, its technology is expanding nationally through a licensing program that enables cities and industries to adopt the platform’s tools for their own community‑building needs.

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